CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 RB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS - Clemson, Ohio State

There’s no surprise here that two of the best teams nationally are also doing well with running back pledges. Clemson landed the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2021 class in Will Shipley out of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington in May and he could have an electric career with the Tigers. Shipley is super fast and elusive and should provide yet another major problem in Clemson’s offense. The Tigers also have a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson running back Phil Mafah, who made a healthy jump in the position rankings in this latest release. Ohio State is also doing pretty well recruiting running backs - really well. TreVeyon Henderson is ranked as the fourth-best running back in the class, he has special abilities and should fit perfectly in Ohio State’s offense. The Buckeyes also have a commitment from the second-best all-purpose back in Evan Pryor out of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough.

TEAMS TO WATCH - Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

The top three running backs in the 2021 class remain uncommitted heading into the early signing period and that’s definitely rare this late in the recruiting cycle. It should shape up for an interesting finish for all three. Five-star Camar Wheaton from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial has Oklahoma out in front but Alabama is battling and LSU rounds out his top three. Cypress (Texas) Fairbanks’ LJ Johnson has Texas and Texas A&M on top as an in-state battle continues to rage. The Aggies might have a slight edge but the Texas coaching situation will make things interesting. The No. 3 running back nationally is Donovan Edwards and the West Bloomfield, Mich., standout is waged in a toss-up between Michigan and Georgia as signing day gets closer.

PLAYER TO WATCH - L.J. Johnson