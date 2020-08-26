CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 RB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State, Clemson

It seems like ages ago, but Ohio State went on a serious run of elite commitments at the top of the off-season, and as we shift our attention toward the fall the Buckeyes continue their stranglehold on the best 1-2 backfield punch in America. TreVeyon Henderson is the nation's No. 2-ranked back and Evan Pryor is the nation's No. 3-ranked all-purpose back. Both are Rivals100 prospects and offer varying skill-sets to bolster the Buckeyes' running game next season. Clemson has also done well in this department. Will Shipley, the nation's top scat back and a speedy playmaker to plug into Dabo Swinney's offense, was a colossal recruiting victory over Notre Dame earlier in the offseason. Pair Shipley with Georgia four-star Phil Mafah, a top-10 prospect at his position and a Rivals250 talent, should help the Tigers restock their backfield after Travis Etienne gets drafted next spring.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas, Auburn, LSU

PLAYER TO WATCH: Camar Wheaton