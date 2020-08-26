CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings

Rivals.com has updated its position rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today is the offense. The quarterback position is strong at the top, with four five-star quarterbacks in this cycle, and while most are committed to a school, there are still storylines to follow.

PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Oklahoma

Just how good will Caleb Williams be at Oklahoma? He is the No. 1 quarterback in this class and the No. 3 prospect in the country, so putting his talent and skill-set with Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is kind of scary to think about. Should we go ahead and put money on Williams winning the Heisman Trophy at some point in his career in Norman? We have seen Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray win that prestigious award under Riley, and there is no reason to think Williams won’t at least be in that conservation when he is in Norman. Williams is a new age quarterback that can throw and run, so he is expected to be a nightmare to defend in Riley’s offense moving forward in the Big 12.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Georgia

With most programs set at the quarterback position in 2021, we look at this question from a little different angle. Georgia had the best offseason when it came to quarterback transfers. The Bulldogs got Jamie Newman from Wake Forest, then former five-star JT Daniels decided to leave USC for Athens. Now, those two could be battling it out for the starting job at Georgia this fall. Georgia signed four-star quarterback Carson Beck out of Florida in 2020, and it still has Dwan Mathis (who is creating some buzz early in camp) from the 2019 class. Next up is five-star Brock Vandagriff, a local product who lives just miles from the UGA campus, and the quarterback room has never been stronger inside the Butts-Mehre building. Newman will be gone to the NFL when Vandagriff arrives, but it still will be Daniels, Beck and Mathis when he walks in come January 2021 unless someone enters the Transfer Portal. That is expected to happen in this day and age, but Georgia will be a fun program to watch if you like quarterbacks.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Jake Garcia