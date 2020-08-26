CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 QB rankings
Rivals.com has updated its position rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today is the offense. The quarterback position is strong at the top, with four five-star quarterbacks in this cycle, and while most are committed to a school, there are still storylines to follow.
CLASS OF 2021: Pro-style quarterbacks | Dual-threat quarterbacks
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Who should be No. 1 in 2021? | Counting down the 20 five-stars | Looking at new five-stars
TUESDAY: Rivals250 revealed | Mike Farrell's thoughts on Rivals250 | Ten big movers | Where five-stars stand in recruiting | Teams with most R250 commits
WEDNESDAY: QB rankings | RB rankings | WR/TE rankings | OL rankings
THURSDAY: DL rankings | LB rankings | DB rankings | ATH rankings
FRIDAY: State rankings spotlight
*****
PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Oklahoma
Just how good will Caleb Williams be at Oklahoma? He is the No. 1 quarterback in this class and the No. 3 prospect in the country, so putting his talent and skill-set with Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is kind of scary to think about.
Should we go ahead and put money on Williams winning the Heisman Trophy at some point in his career in Norman? We have seen Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray win that prestigious award under Riley, and there is no reason to think Williams won’t at least be in that conservation when he is in Norman.
Williams is a new age quarterback that can throw and run, so he is expected to be a nightmare to defend in Riley’s offense moving forward in the Big 12.
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Georgia
With most programs set at the quarterback position in 2021, we look at this question from a little different angle. Georgia had the best offseason when it came to quarterback transfers. The Bulldogs got Jamie Newman from Wake Forest, then former five-star JT Daniels decided to leave USC for Athens. Now, those two could be battling it out for the starting job at Georgia this fall.
Georgia signed four-star quarterback Carson Beck out of Florida in 2020, and it still has Dwan Mathis (who is creating some buzz early in camp) from the 2019 class.
Next up is five-star Brock Vandagriff, a local product who lives just miles from the UGA campus, and the quarterback room has never been stronger inside the Butts-Mehre building. Newman will be gone to the NFL when Vandagriff arrives, but it still will be Daniels, Beck and Mathis when he walks in come January 2021 unless someone enters the Transfer Portal. That is expected to happen in this day and age, but Georgia will be a fun program to watch if you like quarterbacks.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Jake Garcia
Why watch Garcia, a player that has been committed to USC for over 11 months? Well, there is a lot of buzz around Garcia, his communication with Miami and the thought that the Hurricanes are a legit threat to the Trojans.
Garcia has moved from California to Valdosta (Ga.), just miles from the Florida line, and there is a lot of talk about a visit to Coral Gables coming up. Most of the top quarterbacks are committed, and although Garcia is on that list, he is one we are watching closely because Manny Diaz and his staff are trying to steal the No. 4-ranked pro-style passer from USC.