CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 OL rankings

From a rankings standpoint, this 2021 group of offensive linemen has been a major highlight of the class. After seeing senior seasons, though, our appreciation for the offensive line talent further increased. JC Latham is now a five-star, and he joins Amarius Mims as two of the top-five prospects in the nation. Overall, there are nine five-star linemen in the Rivals rankings. Of them, seven are tackles and two are guards.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are making a run at the 2021 recruiting belt with a star-studded haul on the way. In particular, Alabama has been lights out recruiting the country's top offensive linemen, with commitments from Latham, now the No. 2 overall player in the country and top-ranked tackle, along with fellow five-star Tommy Brockermeyer, who is also a top-10 prospect in the class.

Additionally, Alabama holds commitments from Rivals100 guard Terrence Ferguson and four-star Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints center James Brockermeyer.

For the first time in half a decade, Sam Pittman is not recruiting linemen for Georgia. That task has been bestowed onto Matt Luke, who is certainly keeping things afloat in Athens. Mims, the nation's No. 4 prospect, is the centerpiece of the Bulldogs' 2021 haul. That's been compounded by fellow in-state commitment Micah Morris, which makes for a pair of top-50 prospects at the premium tackle position.

Lastly, we can't discuss linemen without mentioning Wisconsin. Badgers pledge Nolan Rucci tacked on his fifth star to join elite company in this 2021 class. Rucci is the top player in Pennsylvania. He joins Rivals250 tackle JP Benzschawel, the No. 2 player from Wisconsin, as well as four-star tackle Riley Mahlmal in the Badgers' haul. Mahlman is the top player out of Minnesota.