CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 OL rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 OL rankings
From a rankings standpoint, this 2021 group of offensive linemen has been a major highlight of the class. After seeing senior seasons, though, our appreciation for the offensive line talent further increased. JC Latham is now a five-star, and he joins Amarius Mims as two of the top-five prospects in the nation. Overall, there are nine five-star linemen in the Rivals rankings. Of them, seven are tackles and two are guards.
2021 Rankings: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard | Center
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Mind of Mike: Farrell's thoughts
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Big movers | Hot teams
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
*****
PROGRAMS WITH THE TOP CLASSES: Alabama, Wisconsin, Georgia
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are making a run at the 2021 recruiting belt with a star-studded haul on the way. In particular, Alabama has been lights out recruiting the country's top offensive linemen, with commitments from Latham, now the No. 2 overall player in the country and top-ranked tackle, along with fellow five-star Tommy Brockermeyer, who is also a top-10 prospect in the class.
Additionally, Alabama holds commitments from Rivals100 guard Terrence Ferguson and four-star Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints center James Brockermeyer.
For the first time in half a decade, Sam Pittman is not recruiting linemen for Georgia. That task has been bestowed onto Matt Luke, who is certainly keeping things afloat in Athens. Mims, the nation's No. 4 prospect, is the centerpiece of the Bulldogs' 2021 haul. That's been compounded by fellow in-state commitment Micah Morris, which makes for a pair of top-50 prospects at the premium tackle position.
Lastly, we can't discuss linemen without mentioning Wisconsin. Badgers pledge Nolan Rucci tacked on his fifth star to join elite company in this 2021 class. Rucci is the top player in Pennsylvania. He joins Rivals250 tackle JP Benzschawel, the No. 2 player from Wisconsin, as well as four-star tackle Riley Mahlmal in the Badgers' haul. Mahlman is the top player out of Minnesota.
*****
PROSPECTS ON THE RISE: JC Latham, Kingsley Suamataia, Reuben Fatheree
Latham was a popular prospect in rankings meetings this winter after keeping Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy upright for the entire season at IMG Academy. Latham not only added his fifth star, but vaulted up 21 spots in the rankings to the No. 2 player overall.
It was another drastic upgrade for Oregon offensive line commitment Kingsley Suamataia, the No. 1 prospect from Utah. Suamataia was named a five-star and is now a top-25 prospect in the country, further bolstering Mario Cristobal's star-studded 2021 class.
Texas A&M commitment Reuben Fatheree picked the Aggies over the Sooners during the unconventional offseason, a hometown selection for the two-sport standout that recently moved up 28 spots to No. 55 overall in the country. In an offensive line class with multiple five-stars, Fatheree offers intriguing upside as a power forward with excellent feet and mobility protecting the blindside.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Tristan Leigh
Leigh did not have a chance to shine as a senior for Fairfax (Va.) Robinson, but the five-star uncommitted offensive tackle will have his moment soon. Leigh recently announced he'd reveal his commitment on Jan. 2 during a virtual All-American Bowl ceremony. Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma are all in contention, and Leigh's been quietly making visits all around the country trying to settle on one school.