CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 OL rankings

The latest update of position rankings for the class of 2021 is complete, and the offensive line position sees a pair of prospects move up to five-star status. There are a total of six five-star offensive line prospects now in the class, and three of them remain uncommitted. Here is a look at some of the storylines at the position to follow in the next few months. Class of 2021: Offensive tackles | Guards | Centers



TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Alabama

When the last update of the Rivals250 was completed in May, Alabama was not even on the board with an offensive line commitment. In the three months since, the Crimson Tide have landed four commitments, all Rivals250 prospects, and now boast the class of 2021’s best group at the position. The first to commit was offensive tackle J.C. Latham, who moved up to the No. 23 spot in the Rivals250 this week. That was followed by commitments from five-star Tommy Brockermeyer and his brother, James Brockermeyer, a four-star offensive center. Two days later four-star offensive guard Terrence Ferguson, the No. 47 player in the updated Rivals250, made his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Other schools like Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M also boast strong offensive line groups in 2021, but the group in Tuscaloosa is the best right now.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Savion Byrd

Savion Byrd was once ranked as high as No. 7 in the class of 2021, but he fell from five-star status last winter and now sits at No. 84 in the Rivals250 heading into his senior year.

After a tremendous sophomore season that informed his first rankings, Byrd pulled double duty on both sides of the football as a junior. By the time he arrived at the Future 50 event in Florida last winter it was obvious playing both sides of the football had stunted his overall development as an offensive lineman.

The potential for Byrd is undeniable, and without an off-season to gauge his development the next few months, he will be watched closely. He is also one of the top available offensive line prospects in the class, and there has been little consensus on his eventual choice. Oklahoma has some momentum, but LSU and in-state schools SMU and Texas are all top contenders.

*****

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Reuben Fatheree II