Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 offensive line rankings
The Rivals rankings for the class of 2021 have been updated, and we are breaking down the position rankings. Now up is the offensive line, where several schools are off to fast starts with multiple commitments from four-star prospects.
2021 RANKINGS: Offensive tackles | Offensive guards | Centers
MORE POSITIONS: QB | RB | WR/TE
*****
RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE
Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: New state rankings released
*****
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson
There are currently 15 four-star offensive line prospects committed in the 2021 class, and three programs account for six of those players. Notre Dame features the highest-ranked committed offensive tackle in four-star Blake Fisher, as well as the highest-ranked committed offensive guard in Greg Crippen. Both of Ohio State’s four-star commits, Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman, rank in the Rivals100, while Clemson has commitments from the No. 1 offensive center, Ryan Linthicum, as well as four-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate. It is no coincidence, then, that Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State boast three of the top four ranked classes in the early Rivals Team Rankings.
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Tristan Leigh
The biggest upward move in the Rivals 2021 offensive tackle rankings came courtesy of Virginia four-star Tristan Leigh. We have seen Leigh consistently throughout his career, but the forward steps he showed at the All-American Bowl Combine in San Antonio last month suggested he was outpacing our earlier projections. The kicker here is that there is still room for him to grow, and Leigh’s ceiling is among the highest among offensive linemen in this class.
After a 131-spot jump, Leigh now checks in at No. 26 in the Rivals250 and is all the way up to No. 4 in the offensive tackle rankings. As expected for a player ranked that high, Leigh’s recruitment features the who’s who of college football programs. Though he lists no favorites, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State and Clemson, where he visited last month, are heavily involved.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: James Brockermeyer
There will be plenty of eyes on the brothers Brockermeyer this off-season, but while five-star Tommy Brockermeyer usually gets the bulk of attention, there is good reason to watch James Brockermeyer this off-season. A center prospect, James Brockermeyer was the only offensive lineman to get a bump from three-stars to four-stars in this update of the 2021 class. He is also seeing a new run of scholarship offers, with Alabama, Arizona State, Miami and Ole Miss all extending offers in the final few days before the February dead period hit.
The expectation throughout these recruitments has been that Texas is the favorite to land both prospects, with a brother already on the team and several more strong connections to the Longhorns program, but visits were recently taken to Alabama and Auburn and there is still intrigue about the final selection for the two prospects who rank among the all-time best brother tandems in a single class.