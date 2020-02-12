TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson

There are currently 15 four-star offensive line prospects committed in the 2021 class, and three programs account for six of those players. Notre Dame features the highest-ranked committed offensive tackle in four-star Blake Fisher, as well as the highest-ranked committed offensive guard in Greg Crippen. Both of Ohio State’s four-star commits, Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman, rank in the Rivals100, while Clemson has commitments from the No. 1 offensive center, Ryan Linthicum, as well as four-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate. It is no coincidence, then, that Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State boast three of the top four ranked classes in the early Rivals Team Rankings.

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Tristan Leigh

The biggest upward move in the Rivals 2021 offensive tackle rankings came courtesy of Virginia four-star Tristan Leigh. We have seen Leigh consistently throughout his career, but the forward steps he showed at the All-American Bowl Combine in San Antonio last month suggested he was outpacing our earlier projections. The kicker here is that there is still room for him to grow, and Leigh’s ceiling is among the highest among offensive linemen in this class.

After a 131-spot jump, Leigh now checks in at No. 26 in the Rivals250 and is all the way up to No. 4 in the offensive tackle rankings. As expected for a player ranked that high, Leigh’s recruitment features the who’s who of college football programs. Though he lists no favorites, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State and Clemson, where he visited last month, are heavily involved.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: James Brockermeyer