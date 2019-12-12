Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 offensive line rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today moves to offensive line. Another cycle, another strong group up front with some national names on the outside and interior headlining the unit.
Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we put an exclamation point on the 2019 season.
TEAM WITH HIGHEST RATED COMMIT: Notre Dame
Not too many 2021 offensive linemen have made decisions yet, but Notre Dame is off to a strong start with two four-stars. Offensive tackle Blake Fisher is the highest rated one, and the tackle is the No. 18 prospect in the country. Fisher is a tackle and Greg Crippen is a guard. He landed just outside the Rivals100 this update. Both prospects held national offers when they committed to the Irish.
TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia
Sam Pittman has moved on to take over as the Arkansas head coach, but it is still hard to doubt Georgia on the offensive line in 2021. Matt Luke has been hired and he is well-liked and respected as an offensive line coach and recruiter. The state of Georgia has three elite offensive linemen in it this cycle; five-star Amarius Mims and four-stars Terrence Ferguson and Micah Morris. Georgia is at least considered in the top three for all three Rivals100 prospects. This trio is a priority for Kirby Smart, Luke and the staff in Athens.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Micah Morris
Morris is a 2021 offensive lineman, but he set to commit almost a year to the day before he will sign. Dec. 17 is his father’s birthday, so Morris' plan was to commit and honor his father on Tuesday, but with the coaching change at Georgia, his plan has been put on hold.
How long though? Luke is in as an offensive line coach and Morris still wants to end the recruiting process early. He has added Clemson to his at one time top six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. Florida will get him back on campus this weekend and you can expect him to be in Athens early in 2020. A decision is still likely around the corner, just not as soon as planned.