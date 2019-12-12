TEAM WITH HIGHEST RATED COMMIT: Notre Dame

Not too many 2021 offensive linemen have made decisions yet, but Notre Dame is off to a strong start with two four-stars. Offensive tackle Blake Fisher is the highest rated one, and the tackle is the No. 18 prospect in the country. Fisher is a tackle and Greg Crippen is a guard. He landed just outside the Rivals100 this update. Both prospects held national offers when they committed to the Irish.

TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia

Sam Pittman has moved on to take over as the Arkansas head coach, but it is still hard to doubt Georgia on the offensive line in 2021. Matt Luke has been hired and he is well-liked and respected as an offensive line coach and recruiter. The state of Georgia has three elite offensive linemen in it this cycle; five-star Amarius Mims and four-stars Terrence Ferguson and Micah Morris. Georgia is at least considered in the top three for all three Rivals100 prospects. This trio is a priority for Kirby Smart, Luke and the staff in Athens.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Micah Morris