The updated 2021 rankings have been released and the dust is starting to settle. Rivals.com continues its look at how things shook out with a glance at the position rankings. Below, we explore the linebacker spot, where the top prospect in the class remains uncommitted and Oregon holds a solid pledge from a local talent.

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Oregon

The No. 45 prospect in the country, Keith Brown committed to Oregon back in November and seems like a safe bet to stay the course until signing day. Brown attends high school just 45 miles away from the Ducks’ Eugene campus and seems to have a strong bond with the coaches to which he pledged his services. The four-star prospect chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Tennessee, Washington and others.

TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia

Georgia is a team to watch when it comes to no. 1-ranked outside linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter, who sits on the verge of five-star status, plays his high school football in the Peach State. And while he is considering Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma, the Bulldogs seem to be the smart pick for the time being. Kirby Smart has been winning recruiting battles more than he loses them since taking over in Athens, and this seems like the type of sweepstakes he tends to dominate.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Terrence Lewis