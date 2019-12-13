Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 linebacker rankings
Rivals.com’s updated class of 2021 rankings released this week, and we continue our position-by-position look with a breakdown of the linebacker position. Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the updated rankings.
2021 LB POSITION RANKING: Inside linebackers | Outside linebackers
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK CLASS OF 2021:
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike on updated ranking
Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed
Thursday: Position rankings revealed
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Oregon
Oregon has the honor of having both the highest-ranked commitment in the Class of 2020 at the linebacker position (Noah Sewell) and the Class of 2021 in Oregon native Keith Brown. The nation’s No. 44 overall player, Brown committed after taking in Oregon’s win over rival Oregon State last month.
It’s rare for the state of Oregon to produce player’s of Brown’s caliber and for them to emerge this early in the process, so landing his commitment is key for Oregon as they look to keep top prospects home after several slipped away under the past two coaching staffs. Oregon fans are hoping Brown’s commitment sticks and that he and Sewell are able to team up in Autzen Stadium in 2021.
TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia
The Bulldogs seem to always be reloading at the linebacker position and they will have plenty of chances to land elite prospects at the position considering how many are right in their backyard. The group of Peach State linebackers in the Class of 2021 is highlighted by Smael Mondon, the No. 35 overall player in the country. Mondon has been on Georgia’s radar for nearly two years and will only see his recruitment heat up in the coming months.
Also among the nation’s best is Barrett Carter, the No. 56 overall player in the class. Carter goes to powerhouse North Gwinnett, which has produced its share of stars over the years. He’s been a regular in Athens over the past year and Georgia will have a good chance to keep him close to home as well.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Terrence Lewis
The 2021 class is without a five-star linebacker at this stage in the rankings, but Terrence Lewis is knocking on the door and currently sits at No. 16 overall in the Rivals100. The South Florida native and one-time Florida commit has elected to slow things down in recent months, after some expected him to be on Miami’s commitment list by now. The Canes struggles in 2019 on the field have helped Florida get back in the mix and new coach Mike Norvell at Florida State will also likely try to get the Seminoles in the mix. With one commitment down already, Lewis will likely have plenty of drama between now and when he signs his letter-of-intent in Dec. 2020.