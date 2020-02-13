Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 defensive line rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today is on the defensive side of the ball, beginning with the defensive linemen. The defensive line class in the 2021 rankings cycle is very deep and a few of the top ranked ones are already committed. There are still plenty of interesting storylines to track.
2021 RANKINGS: Weakside defensive ends | Strongside defensive ends | Defensive tackles
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson, Ohio State
It seems like Clemson and Ohio State are almost always mentioned in this section of the defensive line rankings breakdown. The Tigers are trying to repeat by signing not only the best defensive line class but the top overall prospect. They already hold a verbal commitment from Rivals250 No. 1 Korey Foreman and, if history is any indicator, he’ll likely remain committed. With just under a year before the rankings are final, it could be tough for Foreman to hold onto that top spot. Clemson also holds a commit from Rivals250 defensive end Cade Denhoff.
Ohio State is tied with Clemson for the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals250 but they also have the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals100. Five-star Jack Sawyer is an outstanding talent with seemingly limitless potential. He’s been locked in with the Buckeyes since February of last year. Fellow Ohioan Michael Hall committed to Ohio State earlier this month. The Rivals100 defensive tackle didn’t have much drama in his recruitment. He identified Ohio State as an early favorite and didn’t wait to pull the trigger.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State, Georgia, LSU
The Nittany Lions needed to replace defensive line coach Sean Spencer with John Scott Jr., but Penn State is already in great position with a number of top defensive linemen.
In the Rivals100, look for defensive tackles Damon Payne and Tywone Malone to get a lot of attention from Penn State. In-state Rivals100 defensive tackle Elliot Donald is high on the Penn State wish list but they are facing stiff competition from in-state rival Pittsburgh for the relative of Panther great Aaron Donald.
Also in the Rivals250, Penn State has laid a great foundation with defensive tackles Aaron Armitage, Kelvin Gilliam, Katron Evans, and Tyleik Williams. Penn State looks like the favorite for in-state Rivals250 defensive end Elijah Jeudy but multiple SEC schools are in the mix as well. Rivals250 defensive end George Rooks is in frequent contact with the Penn State coaches and so is in-state defensive end Dorien Ford. Just like Donald, Ford is also one of the top targets for Pittsburgh. Expect Penn State to look at a few more defensive ends as the cycle moves forward.
The aforementioned Malone and Jeudy are a couple of Georgia’s top targets in this class but the Dawgs are looking to add around five or six defensive linemen. Five-star Florida commit Tyreak Sapp is high on Georgia’s wish list along with Rivals100 defensive end Monkell Goodwine. Georgia is also in great position with Rivals250 prospects Jonathan Jefferson, Marcus Bradley, Jahvaree Ritzie, and Quintin Somerville.
LSU is a major threat to land five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith. They are also pushing for highly rated players like Goodwine, Rivals250 defensive end Landyn Watson, Aaron Armitage, and some others.
PLAYER TO WATCH: TJ BOLLERS
Admittedly, a commitment from Bollers isn’t imminent but an interesting battle is brewing. The Iowa native grew up a fan of the Hawkeyes and his high school is less than eight miles from Kinnick Stadium, where Iowa plays their home games. Bollers also has lots of family connections to Iowa but the Iowa State Cyclones have really turned up the heat. This could turn into a tough in-state battle but Wisconsin and a couple other schools are also in the picture.