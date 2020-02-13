Rivals Rankings Week continues as we debut the updated position rankings. Our focus is on defensive backs and there is a really talented crop of cornerbacks and safeties in this 2021 class. Analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a closer look at the biggest storylines in the secondary, including new five-star Tony Grimes and Corey Collier’s rise to the top of the safety group.

TEAM WITH THE HIGHEST-RANKED COMMIT: Alabama

While there is a very talented group of defensive backs in the 2021 class, the best of the best still remains uncommitted at this point in time. The exception is four-star Texas cornerback Latrell McCutchin, who was an early commitment for the Crimson Tide last summer.

McCutchin debuted inside the Rivals100 last spring and was a prospect several Rivals analysts felt could be a top-50 player that could push for five-star status. However, a leg injury suffered Week 1 of his junior season has kept McCutchin on the sidelines the past six months. He is expected to return to action by the summertime. Nonetheless, programs such as LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Florida have not stopped pushing for the Rivals100 talent. McCutchin, while he remains in communication with several schools, is solid to Alabama.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida, Florida State and Miami

After some shifts up and down across the board, three Sunshine State defensive backs have inserted themselves into the conversation as the best at their respective positions in the country. Corey Collier, who debuted as a five-star cornerback last spring, is now the nation’s No. 1 safety. Right behind him is fellow Florida native James Williams. Jason Marshall has now claimed a spot as the No. 3 cornerback in the land. Collier, who hails from Miami, is a top priority for all three major Florida programs. Williams, a one-time Miami commitment, is still being courted by the likes of the Canes, though Georgia has asserted itself as a legitimate threat in this sweepstakes. Marshall, too, is a top target for Miami and Florida, while Florida State is also getting involved.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Sage Ryan