PROGRAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Alabama

Latrell McCutchin visited Alabama over the summer and committed during that trip, calling Nick Saban and his staff the best in the country. But the Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson standout also made it abundantly clear that he’s not going to shut down his recruitment completely and he’s still planning to take visits over the next couple years. With Texas right down the road, the Longhorns could have a shot, but it’s more likely Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Oklahoma stay seriously involved in his recruitment. Ranked as the No. 60 prospect in the 2021 class, McCutchin is a big prize for the Crimson Tide and at this juncture it looks like his commitment is locked in.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Miami

If Miami can play its cards right, the Hurricanes could be in for a massive recruiting haul at defensive back for the 2021 class. The top cornerback, Corey Collier, and the top safety, James Williams, are both from the region, but Miami could have some ground to make up with both. Collier, from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, is considered a Florida State lean, although he has 40 offers and every program in the country is coming after him including the Hurricanes. Williams, out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western, had been committed to Miami early on but it looks like Georgia could be the team to beat at this point. The U could be in great position with Miami Northwestern’s Kamren Kinchens, a top-five safety, but the goal would be to lock up all those players over the next couple years.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Jakailin Johnson