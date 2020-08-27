CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 ATH rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 ATH rankings
The latest update of position rankings for the class of 2021 is complete. The athlete position has gotten smaller each update as we’ve been able to place these talented prospects into specific position rankings, but there is still a lot of talent in this group and some entertaining storylines to follow.
Class of 2021: Athletes
*****
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Texas
Billy Bowman is the No. 1 athlete on Rivals and the playmaker out of Denton (Texas) Ryan is staying home to be a Longhorn. Bowman committed to Texas in July of last year, so he has been committed to Tom Herman for 13 months.
There is more buzz around him and his potential on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver, but he could play cornerback on the next level as well. He is a very intriguing talent due to all he can do between the lines at his size, with his speed and the plays he makes all over football field.
Bowman is one Rivals expects to make an instant impact once he gets to Austin.
TEAM TO WATCH: Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have been hot late in the summer, and they have done a better job at keeping in-state talent home. Four-star Chase Smith is another to keep your eye on if you follow The U.
He is a Miami legacy, so that only helps with his recruitment. He has an impressive list of offers, and there are others in play, including in-state programs Florida and Florida State, but most think Miami has the edge.
Smith keeps his recruitment close to the vest, and it looks like this one could go late into the process, but when his name comes up, Miami is the first school talked about by most.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Xavian Sorey
This one could go all the way to the end. Xavian Sorey has talked about taking his time, going through the process, and holding out until very late to make a decision, so this one could be fun to watch. He is all about the SEC with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU on his list. You hear the most about the Crimson Tide, Gators and Bulldogs, so this one could still go a few different ways. Most schools see Sorey as an outside linebacker on the next level due to his size and athleticism.