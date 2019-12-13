Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 ATH rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the Class of 2021. We wrap up our in-depth look at each position group with the Athletes, where numbers remain bloated early in the process when college coaches are still evaluating junior prospects for multiple positions. There are 40 prospects ranked in this update of the athlete position, which also features a new No. 1.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK CLASS OF 2021:
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Mind of Mike on updated ranking
Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed
Thursday: Position rankings revealed
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Texas
Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr., is the new top dog at the athlete position, overtaking Alabama native Ga’Quincy McKinstry at No. 1. Bowman committed to Texas in the summer, then went out and had a tremendous junior season on both sides of the football as well as on special teams.
In college, Bowman could project to wide receiver or defensive back, and he should be able to provide return skills as well. Texas has two in the top 30 of the athlete position ranking, with another in-state commitment in Juan Davis joining Bowman on the list.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Daejon Reynolds
While Bowman jumps up to take over No. 1 in the ranking, Georgia native Daejon Reynolds jumps 11 spots in this update to crack the top 10. Reynolds put up ridiculous numbers on the offensive side of the football, including over 1,500 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns, but some schools like him best as a defensive back at the next level. Reynolds holds more than two dozen scholarship offers, and has made visits in recent months to Georgia, LSU and Auburn. He finishes just outside the Rivals100 after this update, but is up to No. 7 in the athlete position rankings.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Charles Montgomery
The highest debut made in the athlete position rankings was by Charles Montgomery out of Seffner, Fla. A brand new addition to the rankings, Montgomery starts off as a four-star in the Rivals250 who lands at No. 13 in this ranking. The early offer list for Montgomery is an interesting one, featuring Alabama and Georgia Tech that have a strong, regular presence in the Sunshine State, but also Penn State and Ohio State, programs that are not usually among the first to offer Florida kids. Ohio State jumped out to an early lead after Montgomery made a fall visit to Columbus.