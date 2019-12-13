TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Texas

Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr., is the new top dog at the athlete position, overtaking Alabama native Ga’Quincy McKinstry at No. 1. Bowman committed to Texas in the summer, then went out and had a tremendous junior season on both sides of the football as well as on special teams.

In college, Bowman could project to wide receiver or defensive back, and he should be able to provide return skills as well. Texas has two in the top 30 of the athlete position ranking, with another in-state commitment in Juan Davis joining Bowman on the list.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Daejon Reynolds

While Bowman jumps up to take over No. 1 in the ranking, Georgia native Daejon Reynolds jumps 11 spots in this update to crack the top 10. Reynolds put up ridiculous numbers on the offensive side of the football, including over 1,500 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns, but some schools like him best as a defensive back at the next level. Reynolds holds more than two dozen scholarship offers, and has made visits in recent months to Georgia, LSU and Auburn. He finishes just outside the Rivals100 after this update, but is up to No. 7 in the athlete position rankings.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Charles Montgomery