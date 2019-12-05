TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame

TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia, Penn State, Alabama

Two of the nation's top-four tight ends have yet to make their college decisions, but both Georgia and Penn State are the prohibitive favorites for five-star Darnell Washington and four-star Theo Johnson down the stretch. Washington is the top uncommitted offensive prospect left on the board. While Georgia is the favorite for the five-star, Alabama isn't going down easy. The Tide is heavily in the mix for Washington and working feverishly to gain ground after falling short to LSU for Gilbert.

Alabama is also working to flip Rivals100 receivers Rakim Jarrett and Kayshon Boutte away from the rival Tigers.

The other elite tight end left on the board is Johnson, who recently pushed back his scheduled commitment to dive further into the process. Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State are finalists for the four-star from Canada and the postponed announcement could impact the Nittany Lions the most.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Demond Demas