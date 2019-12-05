Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 RB rankings
Rivals.com’s rankings week rolls forward with a position-by-position look at the update. Below, we take a snapshot of how things are shaping up at the running back spot, where Auburn recently made a massive splash.
RB RANKINGS: Running backs | Fullbacks | All-purpose backs
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS RANKINGS RELEASE: New Rivals100 | Breaking down the new five-stars | Top 10 breakdown | Who could still finish in the top 10? | Why is Bresee No. 1? | Farrell's thoughts
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Auburn
Auburn recently landed five-star Tank Bigsby, who made a jump to the top of the position in this update. In Bigsby, the Tigers are getting the most versatile back in the country. The Georgia native can run between the tackles as well as outside, but has also shown himself to be a capable passing option. The multiple facets of Bigsby’s game set him up to make an early impact in SEC.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Zachary Evans
Evans has seemed close to a commitment on several occasions this year, going as far as to announce that he intended to commit last week. That, of course, never came to fruition. Instead, the five-star prospect’s announcement was pushed back to next month. Now it seems Evans will announce his college choice at January’s Under Armour All-America game. LSU seems to be the team to beat here, but Alabama, Texas and Georgia are also involved to differing extents.
TEAM TO WATCH: Florida State
Florida State’s coaching change resulted in the decommitment of Rivals100 running back Jalan Knighton, who eventually landed with Miami. The Seminoles will be looking to replace their lost pledge when they get a new coaching staff in place and that could mean flipping a committed player. It could also lead to the emergence of an off-the-radar name. It’s much too early to speculate about specific prospects because that will largely depend on who FSU hires, but the Noles will definitely be making a move on this front down the stretch.