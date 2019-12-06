TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson

This is a no-brainer. Clemson holds commitments from the most five-star defensive linemen. Dabo Swinney’s squad also has more defensive line commitments rated in the Rivals100 than any team and are tied for the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals250. The No. 1 player in the country has been committed to Clemson since May, but now it’s a different Tiger commit. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee committed to Clemson in April and has never wavered on that commitment. He took over the top spot in the Rivals100 from fellow Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei. Bresee even helped the Tigers land a commitment from his teammate, 2021 four-star offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum. Joining Bresee on the defensive line is fellow five-star Myles Murphy, who also committed to the Tigers in May. Clemson might have another five-star defensive line commit after the all-star games. DeMonte Capehart is the second-highest rated four-star in the Rivals100 and a great performance at the Under Armour All-America Game at the end of the year could give him the final push he needs. Not to be forgotten in this stellar defensive line recruiting class is defensive tackle Tre Williams, who comes in at No. 206 in the Rivals250.

*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Baylor, and Utah

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jordan Burch