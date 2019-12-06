Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 athlete rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated position rankings for the 2020 class, finishing with the athlete position. The position has ceded many of its top prospects from past rankings, as players have been moved out when their college positions have become clear. Just one prospect ranked in the Rivals100 and just four in the Rivals250 remain at the athlete position.
POSITION RANKINGS: Athletes
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Analysts discuss new Rivals250 | New Rivals100 | Breaking down the new five-stars | Top 10 breakdown | Who could still finish in the top 10? | Why is Bresee No. 1? | Farrell's thoughts | Who could make a case for a fifth star? | Updated QB rankings | Updated TE/WR rankings | Updated OL rankings
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State
With two commitments in the top five, Ohio State boasts the best athlete recruiting class going into the Early Signing Period. What’s interesting about its two commitments is the two players have very similar skill sets and could be competing for playing time at the position that Curtis Samuel and Jalin Marshall have succeeded at in the past. St. Louis native Mookie Cooper is the No. 1-ranked prospect at the position and the only athlete ranked in the top 10. Cameron Martinez is a two-time state player of the year out of Michigan and he moves up to four-star status in this update.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Elijhah Badger
With his move from a 5.8 to a 5.9 Rivals rating, Folsom, Calif., four-star Elijhah Badger jumped 65 spots in the Rivals250 up to No. 125. Badger put up big numbers at wide receiver during his senior season, but several schools also like his talents as they project to the defensive back position. Oregon was considered the team to beat coming into his senior year, but Badger took an official visit to Arizona State during the season and the two Pac-12 schools look to be in the best spot to land Badger’s signature heading into the signing periods.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Terry Lockett
We highlighted Lockett over the summer as a player to watch at the athlete position because he was making the move back from Spire Academy in Ohio - where basketball was his focus - to a Minneapolis high school program where he showed great potential as a sophomore. Lockett recaptured that potential he showed as a sophomore, recording 53 receptions for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. Schools such as Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska are still in contention for the four-star athlete, who remains uncommitted.