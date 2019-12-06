TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

With two commitments in the top five, Ohio State boasts the best athlete recruiting class going into the Early Signing Period. What’s interesting about its two commitments is the two players have very similar skill sets and could be competing for playing time at the position that Curtis Samuel and Jalin Marshall have succeeded at in the past. St. Louis native Mookie Cooper is the No. 1-ranked prospect at the position and the only athlete ranked in the top 10. Cameron Martinez is a two-time state player of the year out of Michigan and he moves up to four-star status in this update.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Elijhah Badger

With his move from a 5.8 to a 5.9 Rivals rating, Folsom, Calif., four-star Elijhah Badger jumped 65 spots in the Rivals250 up to No. 125. Badger put up big numbers at wide receiver during his senior season, but several schools also like his talents as they project to the defensive back position. Oregon was considered the team to beat coming into his senior year, but Badger took an official visit to Arizona State during the season and the two Pac-12 schools look to be in the best spot to land Badger’s signature heading into the signing periods.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Terry Lockett