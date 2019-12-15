The conclusion of Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class sees the state rankings being updated following junior season evaluations. There has been a lot talk about the quarterback group in this class, but more linemen are topping state rankings across the country.

FEWER QUARTERBACKS NO. 1 THAN EXPECTED

Kyle McCord (Rivals.com)

The position group that has generated the most conversation early in the 2021 class is quarterback, with 11 at the position ranked among the top 75 prospects in the class. Only three of those quarterbacks, though, have secured the top overall ranking in their own state. Caleb Williams not only has achieved the top spot, but he is also the first five-star quarterback the District of Columbus has ever produced. The state of Pennsylvania has produced a trio of five-star quarterbacks in the Rivals era. Ohio State commit Kyle McCord is not quite there yet, but he sits just one spot out of the five-star territory and sits No. 1 overall in the Keystone State rankings. Meanwhile, Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy is the first quarterback to headline the state of Illinois rankings since Demetrius Jones in the class of 2006.

LINEMEN LEAD THE WAY OUT WEST

Kingsley Suamataia (Rivals.com)

While there has rightfully been a lot of talk about the quarterback position in this 2021 class, a defensive lineman has risen to the top of the overall rankings and he headlines a quartet of linemen who are No. 1 in their states out west. Five-star No. 1 overall Korey Foreman leads the way in the California state rankings, while fellow five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is No. 1 in Washington. Offensive linemen, meanwhile, lead off another pair of state rankings out west. Scottsdale tackle Bram Walden is No. 1 in Arizona, while four-star Kingsley Suamataia is the top-ranked player in Utah for 2021.

TEXAS TREMORS

Bryce Foster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer started as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the state of Texas’ 2021 class, but he did not play a snap in his junior season due to surgery this past summer to repair a torn labrum. His resulting slide kept the Fort Worth native in five-star territory, but allowed others to overtake him in the Texas state rankings. The new No. 1 in Texas is five-star running back Camar Wheaton, one of the fastest players in the country. Five-star offensive guard Bryce Foster also leapfrogged Brockermeyer and takes over as the state’s top-ranked offensive line prospect. Further down the Texas state rankings there is some interesting developments in the quarterback order. Dallas’ Preston Stone remained the top passer in the class, but Garrett Nussmeier and Texas commit Jalen Milroe crept closer after this update and now sit in the spots immediately behind Stone in the state rankings.

FIRST TIME STATE RANKINGS

Riley Mahlman (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Three states are being ranked for the first time in the 2021 class with this update, and each of is located in the Midwest. Kansas features a brand new top five that boasts three Kansas State commits, including safety Davonte Pritchard who debuts at No. 1 in the first state ranking. The state of Minnesota also is being ranked for the first time in the 2021 class. Iowa commit Justice Sullivan and Wisconsin commit Riley Mahlman debut at the top of that list. Wisconsin is the third Midwest state that has a first time ranking in this update, and a familiar name to the home-state Badger fans, offensive tackle J.P. Benzschawel, leads the 2021 class there.

MIMS VS. VANDAGRIFF IN GEORGIA

Amarius Mims (Rivals.com)