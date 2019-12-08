Most high school football seasons have come to an end and it is time for Rivals.com to update the state rankings for the 2020 class. There has been a lot of games attended, a lot of film reviewed and after all the moves this cycle, here are five storylines to follow.

BATTLE OF QUARTERBACKS IN CALIFORNIA

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DJ Uiagalelei has been the No. 1 prospect in the country from the start on Rivals.com, but last week he dropped one spot to No. 2. That is not too interesting, right? What makes this more compelling is Bryce Young, another quarterback from California has surged up from No. 53 to No. 3 in the country, one spot behind Uiahalelei. Who will end up the top quarterback in California? Whichever it is will end the 2020 rankings cycle as the No. 1 quarterback in the country. Uiagalelei is a big, strong signal caller committed to Clemson. Young is more of the new age dual-threat that is on the smaller side, but makes big plays with his arm and legs. Who is more exciting? That would be Young. Who looks like the potential NFL star under center? That would be Uiagalelei. Both are set to play in the All-American Bowl, so this storyline likely will play out there. They went head-to-head this season and Young got the best of Uagalelei in that contest. If that repeats itself in San Antonio, then we likely will see a new No. 1 at quarterback come January.

THREE FIVE-STAR OFFENSIVE TACKLES IN GEORGIA

Broderick Jones (Rivals.com)

With the limited five-stars we see in each class, it is hard to think one state could have three offensive tackles with that many stars beside their names. That has happened this year in Georgia. Myles Hinton has been a constant from the beginning and, after shoulder surgery and a limited off-season, the Stanford commit has played strong in his senior campaign. He has those genes that is hard to bet against too. His father is former NFL offensive lineman Chris Hinton and his brother is Michigan defensive tackle Chris Hinton Jr.. Tate Ratledge is just mean. He plays on the private school level in Georgia and does not camp much, so we had to get out and see him a couple of times early in 2019. After seeing him in his spring game, we made him a five-star. His senior season film is filthy and he is likely to compete for early playing time for the in-state Bulldogs. The new name added to this list is Broderick Jones. Some analysts wanted him to be a five-star very early in the year after his evaluation at Future 50. Not all were on board though. But after his senior season and seeing him put it all together, Jones, another Georgia commit has become a five-star tackle. He is the most athletic of the group, but still may need the most time to develop on the next level. It is an elite group of offensive tackles at the top in the Peach State and three are now five-stars on Rivals.com.

A FIRST IN MARYLAND

MarShawn Lloyd (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

For the first time in Rivals.com history, the state of Maryland has three five-star prospects. Over the last decade, Maryland has only had two five-stars once, in 2012. In three of those cycle, the state of Maryland had zero. In 2020, there are now three and all three are heading south. Bryan Bresee not only is the top prospect in Maryland, but he is now No. 1 in the country. The defensive tackle is committed to Clemson. Outside linebacker Chris Braswell is committed to Alabama and running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to South Carolina. It is a banner year out West, especially in the state of California with three of the top four players in the Golden State, but the talent at the top in Maryland cannot be overlooked.

NEW NO. 1 IN FLORIDA

Derek Wingo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)