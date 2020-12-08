CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Three players on 5-star watch in 2022

The post-season update to the 2022 class rankings continues today. We have already seen the full list of 18 five-star prospects, including four new additions to the group. Which players just missed out on joining the five-star tier in this update? Our analysts highlight a trio of prospects who are knocking on that door. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE: Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new 5-stars Tuesday: New Rivals250 released Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released Thursday: Defensive position rankings released Friday: State rankings released *****

CADEN CURRY

Caden Curry (Rivals.com)

There was strong discussion on Caden Curry making the five-star jump in this update. He proved to be disruptive again as a junior, but played primarily defensive tackle in a Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove defense that features two Division I caliber defensive ends. Curry finished with 61 total tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, but those numbers are actually down from his sophomore campaign.

Battling interior offensive linemen does not look like the best spot for Curry long-term. He is not a big-framed guy, and playing anywhere north of 280 would slow him down. In college I like Curry best on the edge, where he has more room to operate and better take advantage of his skill set. Getting a chance to see him in that role will give us a better feel for his top-end potential.

Maybe it is the similarities to Nick Bosa that are persuading me, but I really like Ohio State in this recruitment. Clemson and Oregon are also strong contenders here, and he recently added an offer from Notre Dame. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest analyst



DANI DENNIS-SUTTON

Dani Dennis-Sutton (Rivals.com)

Dani Dennis-Sutton is one of my favorite recruits in the 2022 class. He's a dominant defender up front, does a great job holding up against the run and makes plenty of plays in the backfield. Dennis-Sutton didn't get a chance to showcase his development this fall because of the pandemic, but he has been working hard to achieve the physical development that will take his game to the next level. If he had a season this fall, we could already be talking about him as a five-star, but we'll have to wait until we're able to see him in a camp setting or game action before pushing him up the rankings even further. – Adam Friedman, East Coast analyst



CJ WILLIAMS

C.J. Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)