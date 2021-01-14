CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: The biggest names in 2023

The initial Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2023 have been released and there’s plenty to be discussed. Dajuan Wagner, Jr. tops the list of 30 names, which will be reshuffled and expanded on several occasions in the years to come. Below, we have a look at some of the more notable names on the list and where things stand with their respective recruitments.



No. 1 - Dajuan Wagner Jr.

Wagner, the son of a former lottery pick and the grandson of former Louisville standout turned coach Milt Wagner has the chance to be extremely special. Kentucky will likely figure heavily into his recruitment, as the Wagner family has a longstanding and strong bond with head coach John Calipari.

MORE: Getting to know DaJuan Wagner Jr.



Nos. 3 and 16 - Matt and Ryan Bewley

A dominant set of twins at Florida’s West Oaks Academy, The Bewleys are expected to attend the same college and already hold a number of scholarship offers. Matt is a bit more developed and complete than Ryan at this juncture, but both are elite players that change games on both ends of the floor. Auburn and Florida State are already courting the duo and have established themselves as serious options.

No. 5 - Mikey Williams

One of the more well-known prospects in the 2023 class, Williams is a marquee name in basketball circles. He’s been featured in a Drake promotional video and is a social media sensation because of his marketability and elite athleticism. One of the more exciting prospects in the 2023 class, Williams is a blast to watch because of his wow factor and next-level scoring prowess. There’s no telling what shape his recruitment will take, but the professional route will definitely be part of the discussion.

No. 7 - Marquis Cook

The scouting sample size on Cook isn’t huge, but it’s beyond impressive. An incredibly versatile prospect, Cook’s length, skill and athleticism had him in the conversation for the top spot. He could find himself pushing for the top spot in the rankings as he becomes more polished. Cook already holds offers from a number of West Coast programs, including Oregon.

No. 8 Simeon Wilcher

Wilcher has already proven productive against good competition and boasts good size to go along with his advanced passing skills. He continues to develop as a multi-facet scorer and has played his way on to the radars of major programs. Wilcher boasts a long list of major offers. Illinois, St John's, Iowa, Kansas, UCLA and Miami are all involved.

No. 11 - Kanaan Carlyle

A do-it-all guard from the Atlanta area, Carlyle has emerged as one of the top players on one of the country’s best high school teams. He’s shown incredible growth as a sophomore thus far this season and is impacting games in a number of ways. Florida and Auburn have already inserted themselves into the thick of Carlyle’s recruitment. Both are serious options, but the budding star will welcome in a load of additional offers in the year ahead.

No. 24 - Bronny James (No. 23)