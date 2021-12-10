Rivals Rankings Week: Texas leads the way in producing Rivals250 talent

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class included a new Rivals250 and position rankings revealed earlier this week. We conclude rankings week today with a spotlight on the new state rankings for the 2022 class.

1. Texas - 41

The Lone Star State had 41 prospects in the Rivals250 last spring and kept that number through to the Early Signing Period. Beyond having the greatest number of overall players in the top 250, Texas has 15 players in the Rivals100. The headliners in this group are quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, corner Denver Harris and guard Devon Campbell. Frequent flier miles are still being spent by college programs in hopes of landing top Texas players. Banks, Harris and Campbell have not announced to the public sparking intrigue in the recruiting universe. So far, Texas A&M and Texas have landed the vast majority of top recruits in the area. RANKINGS UPDATE: 2022 Texas state rankings

*****

2. Florida - 33

Kamari Wilson (Rivals.com)

Going neck and neck against Texas prospects, there are more Rivals100 prospects coming out of the Sunshine State (16). The list of Florida prospects ranked at their given spots extends beyond 100 nationally to 109. The recruiting races in Florida are still wide open with fantastic players at all positions. What recruits such as offensive tackle Julian Armella, safety Kamari Wilson, end Shemar Stewart and athlete Azareyeh Thomas do will not only greatly affect the final team rankings but will influence wins and loses on the field for years to come. RANKINGS UPDATE: 2022 Florida state rankings

*****

3. Georgia - 25

*****

4. California - 15

The golden era of California being a top producer of high school talent might be on the slide, but there is still an amazing abundance of elite players throughout the state. There are 15 prospects from California slotted in the Rivals250 with 51 in-state talents ranked at their position on the national scene. Thanks to a well-developed 7-on-7 scene, California is deep in skill players on both sides of the ball. Looking for a quarterback, receiver and/or a defensive back? This is the place to find it. Heading toward the Early Signing Period, college programs have done a great job closing out 2022 players. But there are still a few national headline players yet to make a decision in California. What cornerback Domani Jackson, guard Earnest Greene and defensive tackle Hero Kanu decide to do will impact respective programs greatly. RANKINGS UPDATE: 2022 California state rankings

*****

5. Louisiana - 14

Walker Howard (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

From the five- to three-stars, Louisiana is loaded with exceptional athletic players. Just shy of creeping past California as one of the more influential recruiting states for college talent, Louisiana has skill players that are next level game changers. Quarterback Walker Howard and safety Jacoby Mathews get most of the attention, but the list of potential all-conference talents includes 13 four-star players with a total of 32 prospects ranked at their position nationally. If a decision is made early or held off until National Signing Day, Louisiana is a focus for college coaches. The list of undecided difference makers includes safety Jacoby Mathews, defensive end Quency Wiggins, running back Trevonte’ Citizen, receiver Shazz Preston, all-purpose back Trevor Etienne and safety Austin Ausberry. RANKINGS UPDATE: 2022 Louisiana state rankings

*****

Noteworthy: Alabama - 12