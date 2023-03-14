The first full Rivals250 for the 2025 class was just unveiled and there are more than 150 new four-stars on the list. While there are new faces all over the prestigious list, there are more than 10 new players inside the top 50. Here is a look at the 10 highest-ranked new faces inside the top 50 of the Rivals250. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Sunday: Who should be No. 1? Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: New 2025 Rivals250 revealed | Gorney's thoughts Wednesday: New offensive position rankings Thursday: New defensive position rankings Friday: New state rankings

Maddox was just one spot outside the top 50 in the first 2025 rankings but now he is officially part of the elite club, landing at No. 11 in the first Rivals250 for his class. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect out of Mississippi is the top defensive tackle in the nation and it's easy to see why he's so highly thought of when watching his tape. Maddox is like a bull in a china shop when he fires off the line of scrimmage. He is so powerful that most offensive linemen have a hard enough time redirecting him, let alone stopping him in his tracks. He is quick to dispatch offensive linemen who try to engage with him and ball carriers stand no chance of wiggling free once Maddox gets his hands on them. Georgia and Texas A&M are two teams to watch at this early stage of his recruitment

The eyes of college coaches have been focusing on Boley ever since his impressive performances at multiple Rivals Camp Series events last spring and, after showing improvement this past season, Boley finds himself at No. 12 in the Rivals250. He is a tall, athletic quarterback with a big arm and the ability to throw accurately and on time, even in tight coverage. Boley threw for 36 touchdowns and just under 4,000 yards this past season. Those are solid numbers given the level of competition he was facing. Boley, who is the target of dozens of college programs from coast to coast, could be on "five-star watch" if he keeps impressing this offseason.

Taylor is the highest-ranked prospect in the new Rivals250 who wasn't part of the initial ranking. The receiver out of Illinois has a skill set that will allow him to line up on the outside or inside at the next level. Taylor is a very good route runner for a player about to finish his sophomore year. He has good burst out of his cuts and is a savvy route runner, changing up his speeds and combining it with lightning quick cuts. He creates plenty of separation early in his routes but he really hits another gear when he has the ball in his hands. If Taylor gets the ball in the open field, the defense will have a hard time getting him on the ground. For now, Taylor's recruitment is mostly confined to Big Ten country but more programs will come calling for his services.

There aren't many safeties who are as well-rounded as Hudson. Out of Northern California, Hudson is an excellent tackler in the open field and plays with no fear when defending against the run near the line of scrimmage. Hudson has good size but plays a lot stronger than the opposition would expect. He does a good job getting his hands on the ball in coverage and receivers have a hard time dealing with his physicality. Keep an eye on Michigan, Georgia, Texas, USC and Oklahoma in his recruitment.

Bell moved from No. 61 in the previous rankings to No. 20 in the Rivals250 and ranks at the top of the athlete position rankings. Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Bell has the build to play a variety of positions on either side of the ball but he has the look of a prospect who will excel as a receiver. Bell consistently catches the ball away from his body and uses his long arms to give quarterbacks large windows to throw into. He makes a lot of plays down the field, where smaller defensive backs have a hard time keeping up with him. Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon and USC are just some of the teams involved with Bell.

One college team is going to be very happy when they sign Sanders because he will be a difference-maker on the defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Sanders has the size, speed, quickness and strength to play all across the line of scrimmage. He has very heavy hands and doesn't seem to have trouble pushing offensive linemen backward. Sanders is quick in pursuit and impressive when chasing the ball carrier to the outside. Expect Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and others to be very involved in his recruitment.

Brown brings a lot of the same attributes as Sanders to the table but shows slightly less refined techniques. He is quick to get into the backfield and has the tools to disrupt any play called by the offense. Brown shows off violent hands as he disengages with offensive linemen and there is some surprising lateral quickness in his game. Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and Florida are just some of the teams that offered Brown in the last six weeks.

While Adams is also a defensive tackle, he has a very different style than Sanders or Brown. Adams is the best athlete of the bunch and it shows on the field. He is a massive 6-foot-6 but just 285-pounds, which is surprising when watching the tape because he plays with the strength of someone who weighs a lot more. Adams has no trouble throwing offensive linemen around or beating them with sheer size and quickness. His hand techniques are a bit raw right now but he could be a riser in the next rankings update if he continues to show positive progress. Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and a number of other schools will be big players in his recruitment.

Davis brings an aggressiveness to the field when he lines up and he's shown the versatility to play on either end of the defensive line. He has really quick hands and knows how to keep offensive linemen from slowing him down. Davis is a strong tackler who uses leverage to his advantage. It will be interesting to watch Davis develop physically and technically as the offseason progresses because he has a frame that could really fill out and turn him into more of an interior defensive lineman. North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech have done a good job so far in his recruitment.

