Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

The preseason update of the 2023 Rivals250 is out and there are plenty of big changes that set the stage for the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the newest Rivals250.

QB JJ KOHL

Moved up: 185 spots Kohl had an outstanding summer where he showed off his big arm and solid throwing mechanics. For a quarterback that measures in at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, the Iowa State commit is surprisingly light on his feet. Kohl showed that he can throw with consistent accuracy, especially on his deep passes. Many teams from around the country have tried to lure him away from Iowa State but he remains locked in with the Cyclones.

*****

WR JURRION DICKEY

Moved up: 134 spots Few receivers in this class are as talented and as competitive as Dickey. The Oregon commit can dominate physically or get open using his quickness and speed. Dickey has good hands and does a nice job coming down with the ball in traffic. Defensive backs have a hard time keeping up with him in the open field and he can be tough to bring down once he gets the ball in his hands.

*****

RB RODERICK ROBINSON II

Moved up: 114 spots Robinson's summer camp performances were very impressive. The big running back is a very good receiver out of the backfield and can make defenders miss in the open field. Robinson's quickness and route running skills made it so linebackers were rarely in position to make a play on the ball. The UCLA commit is being pursued by Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Oregon and a few others.

*****

DE YHONZAE PIERRE

Moved up: 102 spots During summer camps, Pierre proved to be a very impressive pass rusher and he was able to show off the athleticism that should allow him to play in space at the next level. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the Alabama commit has a very solid build right now and has room to grow at the next level. Pierre has a variety of hand techniques and pass-rushing moves that he uses to get by would-be blockers.

*****

DE DASHAWN WOMACK

Moved up: 97 spots Womack rose in the rankings in the last update and did so again this time after he impressed on the summer camp circuit. The LSU commit is explosive off the line of scrimmage and offensive linemen have a difficult time staying between him and the quarterback. Womack has good balance and can bend around the edge when rushing the passer but has plenty of strength to be able to beat the offensive lineman when taking an inside route to the backfield.

*****

WR AYDEN WILLIAMS

Moved up: 81 spots Williams is a big, fast receiver that likes to play physically and can make really impressive catches on a variety of routes. He can catch the ball in traffic and is a deep threat whenever he's on the field. Williams is a smooth runner with a skill set that should help him see the field early and often in his college career. Keep an eye on Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee in his recruitment.

*****

QB AUSTIN NOVOSAD

Moved up: 76 spots Novosad was another quarterback that really shined on the summer camp circuit. His throws are consistently accurate, regardless of the route. The Baylor commit also has plenty of arm strength and seems to have no problem throwing the ball into narrow windows. It's a very good year at quarterback but Novosad is one of the standouts.

*****

RB DANTE DOWDELL

Moved up: 73 spots A big, bruising running back, Dowdell also has another gear when he's in the open field and can pull away from defenders. The Oregon commit is incredibly productive on the field, running for more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Dowdell has some shiftiness in his game as well and it's helped him break loose for big gains.

*****

WR BRAYLON JAMES

Moved up: 69 spots James is a 6-foot-4 receiver with a long wingspan that quarterbacks should be able to connect with a lot at the next level. The Notre Dame commit is a huge target but he's also an explosive and sudden route runner. James posted excellent track times and that translates to the football field.

*****

DE ADEPOJU ADEBAWORE