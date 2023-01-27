Rivals Rankings Week: States with most prospects in 2023 Rivals250
The final Rivals250 for the 2023 class has been released, and the states that have consistently produced the most elite talent throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle remain at the top. The South continues to reign supreme, with all but one of the top five coming from the region. The final 2023 state rankings have been released and below we break down the top five states.
While all five states were represented, Florida continued to make moves and finished in a tie with Texas for the top spot with 42 Rivals250 recruits each. Georgia retains the No. 3 spot with 22 recruits in the latest update and Alabama comes in at No. 4 with 20. California rounds out the top five with 18 recruits.
FLORIDA - 42
The Sunshine State closed the gap on Texas by adding one additional Rivals250 player, tying the Lone Star State for the state with most Rivals250 representatives. Florida continues to lead the nation in five-star talent with a total of 10, which is up one from the last rankings release due to the addition of Georgia signee Jordan Hall, who was phenomenal at the All-American Bowl.
Florida added one recruit to its Rivals250 total, but after the shuffling it saw four newcomers overall in Ja’Keem Jackson, King Mack, Robby Washington and Treyaun Webb. The state’s biggest mover was Central Florida signee John Walker, who jumped 57 spots to become No. 128 overall.
TEXAS - 42
Texas A&M signee David Hicks Jr. retains the top spot in the state of Texas. He is joined by fellow five-star recruits Peyton Bowen, Anthony Hill, Jackson Arnold and newly minted five-star Johntay Cook II. Although the state has as many Rivals250 representatives as the last update, it added three Rivals250 newcomers in Cordale Russell, Ka’Morreun Pimpton and Noble Johnson.
Three Texas prospects moved up at least 60 spots in Jelani McDonald, Samuel Omosigho and Kedric Reescano, who moved up 107, 84 and 60 spots, respectively.
GEORGIA - 22
The Peach State retained its No. 3 spot, even though it lost a net total of one and finished with 22 Rivals250 players in the final release. While the net total was down, Georgia did have two Rivals250 newcomers in offensive lineman DJ Chester and linebacker Whit Weeks, who both happen to be LSU signees.
Alabama signee Caleb Downs remains the state’s lone five-star recruit, but there were two major movers in Auburn signee Kayin Lee and Georgia signee CJ Allen, who jumped a whopping 152 and 108 spots, respectively, in the final Rivals250 for the 2023 class.
ALABAMA - 20
Alabama retains its spot as the No. 4 producer of Rivals250 talent with 20 prospects total. While the number of Rivals250 remains the same, the state – which was previously absent of a five-star player – added three newly minted five-stars in Peter Woods, Keldric Faulk and Yhonzae Pierre, who signed with Clemson, Auburn and Alabama, respectively.
Alabama lacked a Rivals250 newcomer in the final update, but it did have a major riser in Clemson strongside defensive end signee Tomarrion Parker, who jumped 138 spots to become the No. 37 player overall.
CALIFORNIA - 18
California separated itself from a previous tie with Louisiana for the No. 5 spot by gaining a net total of three recruits, which put it with 18 total prospects in the final Rivals250. While the Golden State continues to have some serious talent at the top with three five-star prospects in quarterbacks Nico Iamaleava and Malachi Nelson and strongside defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.
California features two Rivals250 newcomers in Utah signee Mikey Matthews and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles, who earned his spot via a strong performance at the All-American Bowl. The state's biggest riser is Texas signee Deandre Moore, who moved up 11 spots to become the No. 103 player overall.