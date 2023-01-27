FLORIDA - 42

Jordan Hall (Rivals.com)

TEXAS - 42

David Hicks Jr. (Rivals.com)

GEORGIA - 22

Caleb Downs

ALABAMA - 20

Tomarrion Parker

Alabama retains its spot as the No. 4 producer of Rivals250 talent with 20 prospects total. While the number of Rivals250 remains the same, the state – which was previously absent of a five-star player – added three newly minted five-stars in Peter Woods, Keldric Faulk and Yhonzae Pierre, who signed with Clemson, Auburn and Alabama, respectively. Alabama lacked a Rivals250 newcomer in the final update, but it did have a major riser in Clemson strongside defensive end signee Tomarrion Parker, who jumped 138 spots to become the No. 37 player overall. FINAL 2023 ALABAMA STATE RANKINGS

CALIFORNIA - 18