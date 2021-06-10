Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on defensive position rankings

*****

Who is the next five-star defensive end?

Quency Wiggins

If I could buy stock in one player in the 2022 class right now, it would be Quency Wiggins. The defensive end out of Louisiana is an absolute monster and is as athletic as they come for a player of his size at his position. He is drawing comparisons to former five-star Calais Campbell, the perennial NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro. What's so exciting about Wiggins is that he's still starting to understand effective hand techniques. Once he's really filled out his repertoire there's going to be no stopping him. - Friedman ***** The state of Florida is absolutely loaded at defensive end in the 2022 class and the one prospect who has the best possibility to move up to five-star status is Shemar Stewart. The Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace standout does not work out at many events, so the justification might have to come through his senior season and the all-star events but he has elite athleticism, he can move so well for his size and in the last few days Stewart was super impressive working out at Ohio State. I also think Gabe Dindy is a name to watch in Florida, but I'm leaning Stewart right now. - Gorney ***** The more I hear about Wiggins, even in the last week, the more I like him. I like that he has the fire to fly up to New Jersey the day after his spring game to compete at a Rivals Camp. I like his physical tools and his upside potential. He is a standout right now, and I think he continues to develop going into his senior year. - Helmholdt ***** Jeremiah Alexander. The state of Alabama's No. 1 player for the 2022 class and a one-time Crimson Tide commitment is a uniquely explosive edge-rusher that's capable of playing with a hand in the dirt or a stand-up rusher. His versatility - paired with elite closing speed and explosive get-off - is special, which is why schools like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Auburn and Georgia all covet him. In the right situation, Alexander has a chance to be a dominant edge-rusher, particularly with his blend of speed and athleticism for the position.

Who’s the next rising star at DT?

Hero Kanu

This position is absolutely loaded and the top 20 players at the position are really talented. I wouldn't be surprised if a player like Jaray Bledsoe, Hero Kanu or Nick James made their way up the rankings in the next update. Bledsoe is a prospect many are still trying to figure out. Kanu is blowing people away at a number of college camps this month. James has a chance to really prove himself this fall when IMG Academy plays a national schedule. - Friedman ***** Originally from Germany, Kanu has now established himself not only at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic but as one of the best defensive tackles in the 2022 class, and his stock could only continue to rise. The 6-foot-5, 293-pound four-star has traveled the country over the last week or so seeing some top programs and working out at some schools and completely dominating the competition. He does not have an extensive resume against elite competition yet, but that will change over the next many months and Kanu could keep moving up. - Gorney ***** We were out early with a four-star rating on Missouri commit Marquis Gracial, but I am not sure we have him high enough. He is a homebody, but hopefully we can see him live sometime in the near future. That live evaluation will give us a better feel for his frame and physical growth potential as well as his movement skills. - Helmholdt ***** There are a handful of good candidates here, from Oklahoma product Chris McClellan (RCS Dallas DL MVP) to Alabama's Antavious Woody (RCS Atlanta DL MVP), but my pick is small-town defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe. Bledsoe clocked a 4.7-second 40 time this spring at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds. He plays running back for his high school, but he'll be corralling backs behind the line of scrimmage when he arrives at Oklahoma or Alabama or Texas or Texas A&M. Bledsoe possesses an elite skill set, and he's just tipping the scales of his potential. His best football is still ahead of him. - Spiegelman

Build your dream secondary

Jaheim Singletary