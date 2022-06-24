Rivals Rankings Week: Rival Views on QB rankings battle

GORNEY'S TAKE

Dylan Raiola

After seeing all three of the 2024 five-star quarterbacks at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat and at various events over the last few months, I would take Raiola as the No. 1 guy. But it's not a complete landslide like some others have argued. Sayin is so technically sound and almost never throws a bad ball, and then Davis has had a great offseason as well and certainly could move back up to the top of the position rankings because he has done nothing to slide down much at all. The guy that intrigues me the most is Carr. The new Notre Dame commit was impressive at the National Combine in San Antonio over the holidays, and while we all debate about which five-star is the best, let's not forget about Carr. At the end of this recruiting cycle, I still think Raiola ends up on top and then the next three could see some changes along the way.

*****

FRIEDMAN'S TAKE

Jadyn Davis