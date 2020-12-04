CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: New state rankings released

Rivals updated its class of 2021 rankings this week, and we have rolled out the new Rivals250 and position rankings. We conclude Rivals Rankings Week with a look at new state rankings, spotlighting the top five states this cycle. Those five states make up more than half (133) of the top 250 players in the country. NEW RIVALS 2021 STATE RANKINGS

FLORIDA: 43

Mario Williams (Rivals.com)

The state of Florida leads the way not only in number or players in the Rivals250, but also the five-stars. It has six five-stars this update, and offensive tackle JC Latham (Alabama commit) moved to No. 2 in the country, and was very much in the conversation for the top player in the class. Out of the 43 players on this list, 23 are ranked at offensive positions, 16 are ranked at defensive positions and four are listed as athletes. The top three players in the state are committed to out-of-state schools. Latham to Alabama, Mario Williams to Oklahoma and Dallas Turner to Alabama. Out of the 43 in the Rivals250, who’s winning the in-state battle for those at the top? Here is how it stacks up. Miami: 10 Florida: 8 Florida State: 2 There are four uncommitted prospects in the top 43 and the Gators and Hurricanes are in the mix for most. Florida is actually viewed as the favorite for Terrion Arnold and Bryce Langston. They are in a battle for Xavian Sorey with Alabama and Georgia. Terrence Lewis recently decommitted from Tennessee and Miami is against Auburn and Texas A&M.

TEXAS: 35

Tunmise Adeleye (94) (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

The Lone Star State is one behind Florida for five-stars with five. What is interesting about that group at the top is that three of the five-stars remain uncommitted. That is a little surprising this cycle. Running back Camar Wheaton, offensive guard Bryce Foster and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye are all still considering multiple schools. The two five-stars that are committed are offensive tackle Tommy Brockenmeyer and offensive guard Donovan Jackson. Both are headed to out-of-state schools. Brockenmeyer to Alabama and Jackson to Ohio State. The deepest position in Texas is wide receiver. Seven at that position landed in the 250 with LSU commit Jojo Earle leading the way.

CALIFORNIA: 24

Mason Murphy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

California has two dozen on this list, but only six are in the top 100, so most fall on the back-end of the 250. Korey Foreman heads the group in California, and up until this update, the five-star defensive end was the No. 1 player in the country. Without a season this fall in California, it gave others a chance to showcase their ability and it pushed Foreman to No. 3. What is interesting about this group is only two players are ranked as linemen. Outside of Foreman, offensive tackle Mason Murphy is the only other lineman to make this list. 19 of the 24 are ranked at a skill position of quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver or as an athlete.

GEORGIA: 19

Barrett Carter (1) (Rivals.com)

NORTH CAROLINA: 12

Will Shipley, the top player in North Carolina