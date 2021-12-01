Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 QB rankings
The updated 2023 rankings are out, and there were plenty of big movers and new additions to the Rivals250. There are 15 quarterbacks in the new Rivals250 and 18 that are rated at least four-star prospects. Here's a look at how the new QB rankings turned out.
NEW 2023 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Sunday: Who should be the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class?
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Introducing the new five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Gorney's thoughts | Biggest movers in new ranking | Five teams that should be pleased
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Who should be the No. 1 QB?
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
*****
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: USC
New USC coach Lincoln Riley has been known for churning out top quarterback prospects, and he's getting more talent in the form of Malachi Nelson. Nelson is the No. 4 prospect in the newest rankings update and the only five-star quarterback to have announced his commitment. The Los Alamitos, Calif., star announced his commitment to Riley and the Trojans just days after backing out of his commitment to Oklahoma.
On paper, Nelson looks like a great fit in Riley's offense and he should be a big help recruiting for the Trojans. While committed to Oklahoma he helped the Sooners add three highly rated receiver commits and a top tight end, so it's very easy to believe he could do the same for USC.
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Christopher Vizzina
Christopher Vizzina had an outstanding junior season, completing more than 68% of his passes, and college coaches have come calling. He's a new addition to the Rivals250, debuting at No. 139. Vizzina tips the scales at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and has the arm strength that comes with that frame. He is fairly mobile but is a thrower first, impressing with off-balance throws and fitting fastballs into tight windows.
There is a lot to like about his downfield accuracy and ability to find open receivers when on the move. When Vizzina has protection he does a good job of setting his feet and delivering passes on time and on target.
Clemson recently jumped into Vizzina's recruitment, but there are host of teams vying for his commitment. Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and many others are heavily recruiting this fast-rising signal caller out of Alabama.
*****
PLAYER TO WATCH: Arch Manning
Who better to highlight in this section than the top quarterback in the nation? Arch Manning has been – and will be – the talk of this recruiting class. He is the top prize, and every move he makes gets picked up by media that rarely covers the recruiting world.
Clemson seems to be fading a bit in his recruitment, but it doesn't appear a decision will be coming anytime soon. Coaching moves will almost certainly play some role in how Manning's recruitment progresses. At the moment, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas seem to be the teams in the best position.