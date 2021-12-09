Rivals Rankings Week: New 2022 DB rankings
The updated 2022 Rivals250 is out and today we are unveiling the defensive position rankings. The collective group of 2022 safeties and corners is as talented as it gets with potential next level All-American candidates across the board.
Little movement happened at the top of the respective boards among the rankings, but there was a lot of action outside the top 10 at both positions. Adding interest to the rankings from a recruiting lens, three of the top 10 corners are uncommitted, while six safeties have yet to make their collegiate intentions known.
Below is a look at the defensive backs.
*****
*****
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia, Iowa, Michigan
There are currently three five-star defensive backs off the board: Jaheim Singletary (No. 1 cornerback, No. 7 overall) to Georgia, Xavier Nwankpa (No. 1 safety, No. 20 overall) to Iowa and Will Johnson (No. 4 cornerback, No. 25 overall) to Michigan.
In addition to Singletary, the Bulldogs have landed Julian Humphrey (No. 6 CB, No. 43 overall) at cornerback. Clemson, meanwhile, received verbals from Jeadyn Lukus (No. 5 CB, No. 42 overall) and Daylan Everette (No. 7 CB, No. 46 overall).
The next-highest committed safety behind Xwankpa is Florida State pledge Sam McCall, who sits at No. 5 in the position rankings and No. 64 overall.
*****
TOP RISERS
Notre Dame corner commit Jaden Mickey from Centennial High School (Ca.) jumped from No. 37 to No. 20 in the position rankings and Clemson commit Toriano Pride out of East St. Louis (Il.) made the move from No. 20 to No. 10. At safety, one of the biggest risers was Thompson (Al.) four-star Trequon Fegans. The Alabama commit landed at No. 11.
*****
TEAM TO WATCH
USC is one of the teams to keep an eye on going forward. The addition of Lincoln Riley as the Trojans’ head coach has breathed life into the program and its recruiting. Many of the top players in the West such as Domani Jackson and Zion Branch were already considering both Oklahoma and USC.