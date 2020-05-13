Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 WR/TE rankings
Rivals Rankings Week continues as we unveil the updated offensive position rankings. Our focus here is on the new rankings for the wide receivers and tight ends. National analyst Adam Gorney takes a closer look at the biggest storylines among these position groups, including new risers and some trends developing nationwide.
2021 rankings: Wide receviers | Tight ends
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Who should be the next five-star WR? | Who is best OG? | Who will finish No. 1? | How was this rankings cycle different?
TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released | New five-stars | Farrell's thoughts | Is Mario Williams the best of the new five-stars? | Who should be the next five-star QB? | Behind the rankings | Who is the best ILB?
WEDNESDAY: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL rankings breakdowns
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: New state rankings released
*****
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: CLEMSON, FLORIDA, OHIO STATE
Clemson has done arguably the best job nationally landing the highest-rated recruits at wide receiver and tight end. Beaux Collins, ranked sixth overall and receiver, and tight end Jake Briningstool is rated No. 2 at his position. Also included in the Tigers’ class at receiver is four-star Dacari Collins, who’s been committed since last September.
Florida is also doing a great job not only in quantity but quality. The Gators have two four-star receivers Trevonte Rucker and Daejon Reynolds, along with two tight ends in four-star Gage Wilcox and three-star Nick Elksnis. Coach Dan Mullen and his staff have also done a great job recruiting those players close to home as three are in-state and Reynolds is from Georgia.
Ohio State cannot be overlooked either. Four-star receivers Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr., rated eighth overall at the position, are already committed along with four-star tight end Sam Hart out of Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail. Plus, the Buckeyes are leading for many other elite receivers and tight ends who have yet to make their commitments.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM
*****
TEAMS TO WATCH: OHIO STATE, WASHINGTON
The Buckeyes are already loading up at wide receiver and tight end and many more could be coming. Ohio State is a frontrunner for five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka and high four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe, the top-rated player at each of their positions. The Big Ten power landed two five-star receivers in the last recruiting cycle, including the top WR in the 2020 class, Julian Fleming along with high four-star Gee Scott Jr., and Ohio State could be loading up even more if Egbuka and Wolfe join this recruiting class.
Washington is also interesting to watch. Egbuka plays at Steilacoom, Wash., and the Huskies are definitely in the running for his services. The Pac-12 team is also a serious contender for four-star Troy Franklin out of Atherton (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton and two West region tight ends in Moliki Matavao out of Henderson (Nev.) Liberty and Brock Bowers from Napa, Calif.
It’s a stretch to believe Washington will land all of them, but the Huskies have a chance to load up nicely at these positions.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM
*****
PLAYER TO WATCH: MARIO WILLIAMS
In March, Williams released a top five of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma. The feeling is that the Sooners have really captured Williams’ attention and if he can ever get to visit Norman then Oklahoma could land his commitment. There is no counting out the SEC powers involved in Williams’ recruitment but if the coronavirus travel ban is lifted and Williams can get to Oklahoma, then watch out for the Sooners to land another five-star receiver.