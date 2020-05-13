News More News
Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 QB rankings

Brock Vandagriff
Brock Vandagriff (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Rob Cassidy • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Rivals rankings week rolls forward with a position-by-position look at the update. Below, we have a look at how things are shaking out at the quarterback position, where Oklahoma, Georgia and Washington stand to make waves this cycle.

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Georgia

Georgia flipped No. 2 overall quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma earlier in the year, and keeping the talented prospect home is a massive victory only made bigger when you consider OU’s recent success developing the position. A Georgia native, Vandagriff is as talented a prospect as there is in this class and is expected to play early in Athens.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Huard

A Washington commit, Sam Huard has spent the last year creeping up the rankings. He achieved five-star status this week and has the look of a player that could help revive a Huskies program that fell well short of expectations a year ago. Huard is as consistent as any quarterback in this class and has looked like an elite passer every time we’ve seen him play in person.

TEAM TO WATCH: Oklahoma

Oklahoma was seemingly dealt a massive blow when Vandagriff backed off his pledge to the Sooners a few months back, but now it seems OU may easily recover from that situation. Lincoln Riley’s program is now the frontrunner to land a letter of intent from No. 1 overall quarterback Caleb Williams. Should that take place, the Vandagriff situation will seem like ancient history.

