Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 QB rankings
Rivals rankings week rolls forward with a position-by-position look at the update. Below, we have a look at how things are shaking out at the quarterback position, where Oklahoma, Georgia and Washington stand to make waves this cycle.
2021 Rankings: Pro-style quarterbacks | Dual-threat quarterbacks
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Who should be the next five-star WR? | Who is best OG? | Who will finish No. 1? | How was this rankings cycle different?
TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike | New five-stars
WEDNESDAY: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL rankings breakdowns
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: New state rankings released
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Georgia
Georgia flipped No. 2 overall quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma earlier in the year, and keeping the talented prospect home is a massive victory only made bigger when you consider OU’s recent success developing the position. A Georgia native, Vandagriff is as talented a prospect as there is in this class and is expected to play early in Athens.
Which current high school QB reminds @rivalsmike and @adamgorney of Joe Burrow?— Rivals (@Rivals) April 13, 2020
Five-star Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff is their answer.
They explain why and offer more comparisons here: https://t.co/KbTfXsQ8BB pic.twitter.com/KbVUmK4Ac3
PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Huard
A Washington commit, Sam Huard has spent the last year creeping up the rankings. He achieved five-star status this week and has the look of a player that could help revive a Huskies program that fell well short of expectations a year ago. Huard is as consistent as any quarterback in this class and has looked like an elite passer every time we’ve seen him play in person.
TEAM TO WATCH: Oklahoma
Oklahoma was seemingly dealt a massive blow when Vandagriff backed off his pledge to the Sooners a few months back, but now it seems OU may easily recover from that situation. Lincoln Riley’s program is now the frontrunner to land a letter of intent from No. 1 overall quarterback Caleb Williams. Should that take place, the Vandagriff situation will seem like ancient history.