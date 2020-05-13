TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Georgia

Georgia flipped No. 2 overall quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Oklahoma earlier in the year, and keeping the talented prospect home is a massive victory only made bigger when you consider OU’s recent success developing the position. A Georgia native, Vandagriff is as talented a prospect as there is in this class and is expected to play early in Athens.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Huard

A Washington commit, Sam Huard has spent the last year creeping up the rankings. He achieved five-star status this week and has the look of a player that could help revive a Huskies program that fell well short of expectations a year ago. Huard is as consistent as any quarterback in this class and has looked like an elite passer every time we’ve seen him play in person.

