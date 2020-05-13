Rivals Rankings Week continues on Wednesday as we unveil the updated offensive position rankings. Our focus here is on the new rankings for the offensive line positions. Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt takes a closer look at the biggest storylines among these position groups, including new risers and some trends developing nationwide.

In the last two months the Wolverines added the No. 2-ranked offensive center prospect and the No. 7-ranked offensive guard prospect to a class that already featured the No. 9-ranked offensive tackle prospect. Rivals100 offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi was the first prospect to commit to Michigan ’s 2021 class more than a year ago. Jim Harbaugh ’s staff added former Notre Dame commit Greg Crippen to that class in March and Detroit center Raheem Anderson in April. All three of Michigan’s offensive line commits rank among the top 150 prospects in the 2021 class. It is the only offensive line class that features three or more commitments rated four-stars or better.

The expectation for several months has been that Ohio State is far and away the team to beat for Latham, but the Rivals100 prospect remains uncommitted and the Buckeyes are trying to hold off SEC powers Alabama and LSU. Latham is one of those prospects who, so far, has remained committed to holding off a decision until he can take his official visits.



Additionally, there is the question of where he finishes out his high school career and how that might affect his eventual choice. Originally from Wisconsin, Latham played his junior season for IMG Academy in Florida, but will he return after the COVID-19 shutdown? There are a lot of moving pieces here, and this Rivals100 talent is definitely a prospect to watch this summer.