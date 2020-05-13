Rivals Rankings Week: New 2021 OL rankings
Rivals Rankings Week continues on Wednesday as we unveil the updated offensive position rankings. Our focus here is on the new rankings for the offensive line positions. Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt takes a closer look at the biggest storylines among these position groups, including new risers and some trends developing nationwide.
2021 rankings: Offensive tackles | Guards | Centers
*****
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
MONDAY: Five-star countdown | Who should be the next five-star WR? | Who is best OG? | Who will finish No. 1? | How was this rankings cycle different?
TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released | New five-stars | Farrell's thoughts | Is Mario Williams the best of the new five-stars? | Who should be the next five-star QB? | Who is the best ILB in 2021?
WEDNESDAY: QB | RB | WR/TE | OL rankings breakdowns
THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released
FRIDAY: New state rankings released
*****
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Michigan
In the last two months the Wolverines added the No. 2-ranked offensive center prospect and the No. 7-ranked offensive guard prospect to a class that already featured the No. 9-ranked offensive tackle prospect. Rivals100 offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi was the first prospect to commit to Michigan’s 2021 class more than a year ago. Jim Harbaugh’s staff added former Notre Dame commit Greg Crippen to that class in March and Detroit center Raheem Anderson in April. All three of Michigan’s offensive line commits rank among the top 150 prospects in the 2021 class. It is the only offensive line class that features three or more commitments rated four-stars or better.
*****
PROSPECT TO WATCH: JC Latham
The expectation for several months has been that Ohio State is far and away the team to beat for Latham, but the Rivals100 prospect remains uncommitted and the Buckeyes are trying to hold off SEC powers Alabama and LSU. Latham is one of those prospects who, so far, has remained committed to holding off a decision until he can take his official visits.
Additionally, there is the question of where he finishes out his high school career and how that might affect his eventual choice. Originally from Wisconsin, Latham played his junior season for IMG Academy in Florida, but will he return after the COVID-19 shutdown? There are a lot of moving pieces here, and this Rivals100 talent is definitely a prospect to watch this summer.
*****
PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Laurence Seymore
Just one offensive lineman made the jump from three-stars to four-stars in this update, and that was Miami offensive guard commit Laurence Seymore, who bested a talented lineup of linemen at the Miami Rivals Camp back in February to earn MVP honors. What he lacks in height, Seymore makes up for with a devastating initial punch and quick feet. He jumps from a 5.7 three-star all the way up to the No. 130 overall player in the 2021 class after this update. Florida and Georgia have offered Seymore since that camp performance, but the hometown kid looks likely to stick with the Hurricanes.