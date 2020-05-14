Rivals Rankings Week rolls forward with a position-by-position look at the update. Below, we take a look at how things are shaking out at the linebacker spot, where Tennessee recently got richer and Clemson could soon receive a boost. 2021 rankings: Inside linebackers | Outside linebackers



PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Tennessee

The Vols upgraded their linebacker room when they got a commitment from Rivals100 prospect Terrence Lewis a few weeks back. Pulling Lewis out of South Florida was no easy task for Jeremy Pruitt and company, as it represents one of the biggest out-of-state wins of the cycle so far. Lewis intends to take multiple official visits this fall should the coronavirus crisis allow for such travel, but there’s no reason for Tennessee fans to sweat about that just yet. Tennessee also has four-star linebacker Aaron Willis in the fold for 2021.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Barrett Carter

The top-ranked linebacker in the class, Barrett Carter remains uncommitted for the time being. That could change at any moment, however, as Clemson has emerged as the favorite to land the Georgia-based star. Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State are also involved. Things could change quickly, of course, but it’s going to be hard to beat Clemson. A commitment could come sooner rather than later.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Michigan