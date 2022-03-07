Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the six new five-stars in the 2024 class

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2024 class kicked off on Monday and the first half-dozen five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status. The inaugural Rivals250 for 2024 will be released on Tuesday.

DE COLIN SIMMONS

Colin Simmons (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"To think Simmons has two more years of high school football is incredible because he's already a completely dominant force as an edge rusher. The Duncanville, Texas, prospect is so fast and powerful as a defensive end that many times the quarterback cannot fully get into his drop until insane pressure is coming his way and Simmons is headhunting. "Already a physically-dominant force, Simmons' future is at defensive end but he can also play in space, drop when needed and his speed is exceptional for a sophomore in high school. "Arkansas appeals to him because teammate and friend Jordan Crook signed there and is talking up the Razorbacks. Baylor is very much liked along with Oklahoma State and then Texas and Texas A&M will undoubtedly be battling for his commitment as well." - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

CB DESMOND RICKS

Desmond Ricks (Rivals.com)

"Ricks is an exceptional cornerback prospect and one of the safest bets in his class. At taller than 6-foot-1, and close to 180 pounds, Ricks is a technician that can take a star receiver completely out of the game or lock down an entire side of the field in zone coverage. He has no problem playing physically and he doesn't have to rely on hand fighting or grabbing to keep the receiver within reach. "Alabama will be getting a visit from Ricks this spring but there will be others. Florida is an important team to watch in his recruitment and the same could be said about Georgia and Miami. Expect some schools on the West Coast to get a shot at impressing Ricks during a series of visits this summer." - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

*****

WR RYAN WINGO

Ryan Wingo (Rivals.com)

"There was little doubt about whether Wingo would end up a five-star; the real question was when he would be officially minted one of the top players in his class. Wingo didn't have to wait long. "He has a phenomenal combination of size and skill to go along with legit speed backed up by his track times. The WR prospect out of SLUH, Mo., is a Swiss Army Knife on the field as he is capable of dominating a game in so many different ways. "Wingo will likely have his choice of any school in the country when it comes time for him to sign and I expect his number of offers to expand exponentially in the coming months. While there is plenty of time left in Wingo's recruiting process, Texas A&M, Texas, Missouri, Oregon, Arkansas and Michigan State appear to be the early leaders for his pledge." - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

QB JADYN DAVIS

Jadyn Davis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"Davis possesses all the major qualities you look for in a quarterback for today's game. He knows where to go with the ball, is very accurate and does a good job of evading the pass rush. Davis can make all the throws and has the mobility to keep defenses off balance. He isn't the tallest quarterback but he still does a good job of going through his progressions and finding throwing lanes. "North Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Clemson are just some of the schools Davis has already visited during his recruitment. While no additional visits are set for this spring, Davis does want to see Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee this spring." - Friedman

*****

QB JULIAN SAYIN

Julian Sayin

"Sayin deserves to be a five-star in the early 2024 rankings because he is proficient, one of the most technically-sound quarterbacks in the country regardless of class, and his stated goal is to be deadly precise with every throw he makes. The Carlsbad, Calif., prospect is not going to be flashy, he's not going to be ranked based off incredible physical traits, but when it comes to progressions and intelligence and an advanced feel for the position, Sayin is at the top of the charts. "Notre Dame is definitely high on his list especially because he has such a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Texas is also being very closely watched and then Georgia and Florida should get visits soon as well." - Gorney

*****

OL DANIEL CALHOUN

Daniel Calhoun (Rivals.com)