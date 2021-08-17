 CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the new five-stars
Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the new five-stars

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class kicked off on Monday and four new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Monday: Five-star countdown

Tuesday: Rivals250 unveiled

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings

*****

WR EVAN STEWART (No. 8)

"The offseason has belonged to Stewart, who showed a certain level of toughness making plays downfield and in the middle of the field that complemented an impressive junior season. Stewart averaged better than 20 yards per reception for 900-plus yards and eight touchdowns a year ago. This spring, he clocked impressive marks in the 100-meter (10.58 seconds) and 200-meter (21.08 seconds).

"Equally as important to note, Stewart flashed this offseason in multiple settings against elite competition as he continues to refine different aspects of his game. Texas is trying to stave off SEC powers Alabama, LSU and Florida for Stewart's commitment." - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DB XAVIER NWANKPA (No. 14)

"The graph of Xavier Nwankpa’s ranking over the last year goes in one direction – up. At each turn the new five-star has exceeded our expectations and validated the positive aspects of his game we had already identified. He may prove to be the most complete safety to come out of the high school ranks since Derwin James when all is said and done.

"The first thing you notice when you turn on Nwankpa’s film is that he hits like a ton of bricks. He really is a throwback safety in that sense, but make no mistake, Nwankpa is built for today’s game. He proved all off-season at camps and 7-on-7s that he has the speed and range to be disruptive to an offense’s passing game.

"Ohio State has long been the betting favorite to land Nwankpa, but the Iowan has not been in a rush to end his recruitment. He also went to Notre Dame and Texas A&M for official visits in June, and is a frequent visitor to Iowa City where the home-state Hawkeyes are never out for a top player in their backyard. Arizona State, Clemson and LSU round out Nwankpa’s top seven, and he plans to wait until he can take his final two official visits in the fall before making a commitment." - Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

QB CADE KLUBNIK (No. 15)

"With Quinn Ewers expected to enroll at Ohio State this fall, Cade Klubnik has ascended to the nation's new No. 1 passer. Klubnik boasts a fascinating resume with back-to-back Class 6A state titles, including a victory over Ewers' Southlake Carroll squad in January. Playing through a torn AC joint in his throwing shoulder, Klubnik took home MVP honors in the championship game after accounting for three touchdowns and 300 yards in the win, capping a season in which the second-year starter racked up 3,500 yards passing with 35 touchdowns and a 67-percent completion percentage compared to only three picks.

"This offseason, the Clemson commitment impressed at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and was The Elite 11 MVP after impressing in an array of different competitions." - Spiegelman

*****

RB RALEEK BROWN (No. 21)

"Raleek Brown is one of the most dynamic athletes in the country and he's versatile as well. He has no problems running between the tackles and picking his way through traffic but Brown is best when he gets to the edges and then can make a move, leave the defender in the dust and gain big yards.

"What makes him even more special is that he's an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield and he can line up in the slot as well. Oklahoma is expected to use him in a variety of ways like that to just get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing.

"From the athleticism, to the wiggle, to the ability to always find another gear to run by defenders, Brown is one of the most special players in this class." – Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

