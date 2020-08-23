CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Making the case for No. 1

During each rankings release, the Rivals team of analysts review each spot and there are plenty of discussions about who should be in the No. 1 slot. There are no guarantees when it comes to being the top-rated player overall. In today’s Making the Case, National/West recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman and Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons all argue for a player who could be the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class:

FRIEDMAN: Caleb Williams

"It's a very good and very deep class at quarterback in this recruiting cycle and Williams is clearly the best of the group. The Oklahoma commit was also very obviously the best quarterback at the Elite 11 quarterback competition this offseason. Without a fall football season, Williams will have very limited opportunities to make his case for No. 1 overall later in this recruiting cycle but there are some that believe he should be the top overall prospect when the rankings are updated this week. Nothing against Korey Foreman or Amarius Mims but the best prospect at the most important position has a very good case to be the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250." - Adam Friedman, Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst

GORNEY: Korey Foreman

"Foreman was the No. 1 player entering this offseason and with only limited events, if any, he should absolutely stay atop the rankings. He reminds me of Chase Young and while that comparison might be a little heady, the two have similar frames, play with that relentless motor and both have that drive to be destructive forces off the edge. Foreman deals with double and triple teams all the time in high school so it will be exciting to watch him develop in college when he just has to beat one offensive tackle. He has not stopped working out this offseason, he’s in great physical shape and on big stages, Foreman delivers every time. Georgia is emerging as a real contender in his recruitment with USC and Oregon also high on the list. Clemson is also in striking distance with LSU and Alabama also involved." - Adam Gorney, National recruiting analyst

SIMMONS: Amarius Mims