CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Initial ranking for 2023 released

The first Rivals100 for the 2023 class was just unveiled and there are plenty of new names to get acquainted with. Below, the Rivals team of analysts introduce you to the top 2023 players at each position.

Pro-style quarterback: Malachi Nelson

“Nelson has good size, a great arm where the ball pops and he has pinpoint accuracy. The five-star prefers to sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart because he's so smart and savvy at the position but he can throw on the run, throw off-platform and make some wow throws that sophomores in high school just shouldn't be able to make. Oklahoma, USC, Clemson and many others are pursuing him heavily and visits should be coming in June.” – Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

Dual-threat quarterback: Eli Holstein

Eli Holstein (Rivals.com)

“Holstein has enormous arm talent and is a multi-sport athlete that can make plays with his legs as well. LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M are among the early offers for the 2023 quarterback, whose dad played for the Tigers and brother is competing for a spot at Louisiana Tech. Alabama and Mississippi State are also in the picture.” – Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

Running back: Richard Young

“What stands out most about Young is his vision in the hole and then his ability to bounce outside and run by the secondary. Shoestring tackles are not going to bring him down. He keeps churning his legs for extra yardage and it often turns into big gains. Young has great patience and the ability to change speeds quickly to dodge tacklers. Ohio State is recruiting him the hardest with Alabama and Oklahoma very involved as well.” – Gorney

All-purpose back: Rueben Owens

Reuben Owens (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Owens possesses breakaway speed and a well-rounded skill-set to bring a major injection of speed and also pass-catching ability to an offense. Texas secured an early pledge from Owens over Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.” – Spiegelman

Wide receiver: Brandon Inniss

“A physical presence who aggressively goes after the ball, Inniss manhandles defensive backs, he has great route-running ability and he's going to compete for every ball in the air. Great hands and a lot of competitiveness. Inniss already has a well-established history of dominating the position and while he's not going to be a burner with elite speed, he has outstanding ability and he's going to keep getting more dominant from a physical perspective. Alabama, Miami and many others are in the mix early with visits being planned.” – Gorney

Tight end: Jaden Greathouse

“One of the most gifted pass-catchers in America, Greathouse became the first freshman to start for Austin Westlake last season and has since helped the team capture back-to-back 6A championships. Greathouse has collected 116 receptions for 1,860 yards and 23 touchdowns the past two seasons. Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma have all offered.” – Spiegelman

Offensive tackle: Kadyn Proctor

“The state of Iowa features the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect to kick off the 2023 class. Des Moines-area four-star Kadyn Proctor has a prototypical left tackle frame and skill set. He plays beyond his years in both strength and technique, and still has plenty of room to develop. Proctor is wide open early in his recruitment. He holds offers from Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.” – Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

Offensive guard: Chase Bisontis

“Bisontis is a massive interior offensive lineman that plays with a mean streak and paves the way for ball carriers to run behind him. At 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, the New Jersey standout hasn’t come across many defensive linemen that can match his strength. Bisontis is also a pretty advanced pass blocker for his age. Look for Bisontis to enjoy the recruiting process and team visits when he can. Ohio State, Rutgers, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin and many others will be in the mix. –Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

Weakside defensive end: Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“The talented Alabama defensive lineman blends size, speed and power coming off the edge with a nice dosage of athleticism. He could rush with a hand in the dirt or even from a stand-up position. USC, Florida State and Texas A&M all have his attention early.” –Spiegelman

Strongside defensive end: Lebbeus Overton

“Unsurprisingly, Overton landed at the top of the first Rivals100 for the 2023 class. The five-star out of Georgia is a powerful edge defender with great speed, balance, technique and position versatility. The dual-sport standout is in the early stages of his recruitment but already Texas A&M, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, Notre Dame and some others are in the mix.” – Friedman

Defensive tackle: Francis Mauigoa

“A new addition at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy who was previously at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas and is originally from American Samoa, Mauigoa is a massive presence and can have an impact on either the offensive or defensive line. He's been playing defensive tackle so far to rave reviews from those at IMG and he's just really starting to learn the intricacies of the position. Mauigoa isn't afraid to be physical, he's comfortable in his frame and his versatility stands out. Oregon, Michigan and many others are involved early.” – Gorney

Outside linebacker: Drayk Bowen

“A two-sport star who also has aspirations of playing baseball in college, Bowen had a breakout sophomore season on the gridiron where he garnered all-state accolades. Bowen earns high marks for his size and athleticism at linebacker, but what really stands out when you turn on the film is how he plays the game at full speed. He can rush the passer or play in space, and that has made Bowen a covered prospect early in his recruitment with offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Oregon.” – Helmholdt

Inside linebacker: Anthony Hill

Anthony Hill (Rivals.com)

“Hill has a compelling case as the best linebacker in the country -- perhaps regardless of classification. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Hill can roam sideline to sideline, drop back into coverage and pressure the quarterback. He is an old-school defender with new-school athleticism. Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama are all after him.” – Spiegelman

Cornerback: Tony Mitchell

Tony Mitchell (Rivals.com)

“Mitchell is a physically gifted defensive back that often splits his time between safety and cornerback. His versatility makes him that much more special, with four interceptions as a sophomore in addition to twitchiness in coverage and the ability to play downhill and cover a ton of ground from his free safety spot. Tennessee was an early favorite, but Alabama and LSU are also in the mix for one of Alabama's best.” – Spiegelman

Safety: Derek Williams

“Another really talented defensive back out of The Boot, Williams is a talented safety with the ability to cover -- evident by five interceptions as a sophomore last year -- but also line up in the box and make plays all over the field. LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M are all in the mix for his services.” – Spiegelman

Athlete: Samuel M’Pemba