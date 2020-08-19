CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2022 QB rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2022 QB rankings
Rivals Rankings Week continues with a look at the 2022 position rankings, and there's no better place to start than the sport’s most important position. Below is a look at how things shook out at quarterback, where Texas and South Carolina are poised to make some noise.
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Texas
The No. 1 quarterback in the class, Quinn Ewers chose Texas over a host of national offers and represents one of the Longhorns' bigger recruiting wins in some time. Before choosing Tom Herman’s program, the Texas-based quarterback showed interest in Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Auburn. Things can obviously change in an instant when it comes to recruiting, but Ewers seems solid in his pledge to the Longhorns.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Braden Davis
A four-star prospect, Braden Davis left his home state of Delaware when the state canceled the fall football season and recently landed at Florida’s Lake Minneola High School. The uptick in competition level will give him the chance to prove his four-star ranking in a way he’s never been asked in the past. Davis has a long list of major offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia and Florida, but his junior season will likely determine which of those remain committable.
TEAM TO WATCH: South Carolina
South Carolina seems like the frontrunner to land second-ranked quarterback Gunner Stockton, who debuted as the No. 28 overall prospect in the country. Georgia is the other major player here, and a victory over the Bulldogs would be significant for a Gamecock program looking to take the next step under head coach Will Muschamp. Stockton has set no timetable for a decision, but quarterbacks tend to pull the trigger earlier rather than later.
