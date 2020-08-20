CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2022 DL rankings

It has certainly been a different type of offseason, but there is a surplus of uncommitted prospects still on the board nationwide in this class. We take a closer look at some of the big early commits, teams to watch and more storylines coming out of the first 2022 rankings ahead of the season.

Alexander committed to Alabama over Clemson , Auburn , LSU and Florida , among others, as Nick Saban keeps the state’s top prospect home. Alabama remains in the hunt for several other elite defensive linemen in the class to pair with Alexander, including the likes of Dani Dennis-Sutton , Caden Curry and Khurtiss Perry .

None of the aforementioned five-star defensive linemen have pledged to a program at this stage in their recruitment, but one exception is the nation’s No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end. Jeremiah Alexander , a high four-star edge-rusher from Alabama, is committed in-state to the Crimson Tide.

Miami has capitalized on its geography under Manny Diaz, especially as of late, and that is certainly a possibility again in this 2022 crop. The Hurricanes find themselves in a very strong spot with several of the nation’s best defensive linemen that reside within the Sunshine State, namely Kenyatta Jackson, Dante Anderson and Marvin Jones, who are all top-10 weakside ends in the class. It’s a similar deal with Shemar Stewart and Francois Nolton, who are both considering the Canes in addition to programs across the nation.

Ohio State is usually a shoe-in to sign some of the country’s top defensive linemen thanks to heroics of assistant coach Larry Johnson. The 2022 cycle shouldn’t be too different. The Buckeyes have put themselves into good positions with prospects in Florida like Jackson, in Texas like Keithian Alexander or in the Midwest like Caden Curry. The Buckeyes are also one of the early favorites for the nation’s top overall player, tackle Walter Nolen.

Like Ohio State, the Tigers are among the top contenders for Nolen, the nation’s top defensive tackle. LSU is also strongly involved in the pursuit of other elite tackles such as Alexander, Khurtiss Perry and Jaheim Oatis. The defending champs recently landed a commitment from Rivals250 tackle Shone Washington and are among the favorites for fellow New Orleans standout Tygee Hill, who is also a Rivals250 talent. LSU is also in high pursuit of defensive ends from all over the South like Malick Sylla and Stewart to bolster their defense.

Oklahoma has seen its fair share of fireworks on the recruiting trail under Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch’s defense is becoming an attractive opportunity to talented defensive linemen nationwide. The Sooners find themselves in the thick of the hunt for Maryland four-star defensive end Dany Dennis-Sutton and are trending favorably for Florida four-star Gabe Dindy. The Sooners are steadily in the picture for other elite linemen such as Dallas’ Alexander and have recently turned up the heat on Houston’s Sylla.

Jeremy Pruitt’s Volunteers have been the subject of plenty of offseason headlines for recruiting success in the 2021 cycle. That momentum has carried over into 2022 as Tennessee finds itself in the mix for several elite options in the Southeast, particularly West, a Georgia five-star defensive end, as well as Alabama’s Perry and Justice Finkley and North Carolina’s Travis Shaw and Curtis Neal. The elephant in the room, of course, is Nolen, who will prep in-state this fall.