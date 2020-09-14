CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Four new 5-stars added to Rivals150

After a summer unlike any we have ever seen, the rankings for the class of 2021 have been updated and skilled forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. retains the top spot in the Rivals150.

Baldwin Jr. headlines a class where there has been no change to the top five rankings since we last updated them in early June. Duke-bound forward Paolo Banchero comes in at No. 2, skilled seven-footer Chet Holmgren checks in at No. 3 while forward Jabari Smith Jr. and shooting guard Jaden Hardy round out the top five.

Led by Daimion Collins, who moves up to No. 10 overall, there are four new five-star prospects in this update. Along with Collins, Florida State-bound wings Matthew Cleveland and Bryce McGowens have added a fifth star and so has Syracuse-bound forward Benny Williams.

Making the highest debut in the updated rankings is shooting guard Miles Kelly, who enters at No. 98 overall. Also entering the Rivals150 as four-star prospects are Tucker DeVries (No. 100), Jonas Aidoo (No. 104), Darius Johnson (No. 106), James Graham (No. 107) and C.J. Noland (No. 115).

