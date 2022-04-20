Rivals Rankings Week: Final Rivals150 for 2022 class released

ANTHONY BLACK ADDS FIFTH STAR

Anthony Black (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After straddling the line between four- and five-star status the better part of the last year, Arkansas commit Anthony Black has added a final star and jumped from No. 27 to No. 19 in the Rivals150. It was a move based more on potential than production, as his length, versatility and scoring ability make him a different sort of beast if his ball-handling and ability to facilitate allow him to run the point long term. He showed flashes of improving court vision and passing during the McDonald's All-American Game and is valuing the basketball more than he once did, which is encouraging. Black is an elite prospect no matter which guard spot he plays, but thriving at the point in the SEC has the potential to make him a lottery pick.

UNWAVERING WHITEHEAD

There is little to separate No. 1 prospect Dariq Whitehead from the rest of the top five. In fact, the Duke signee was very much in danger of losing his top billing before the rankings finalized. That said, the talented wing managed to close the cycle with a bang, earning McDonald's All-American MVP honors just days before leading his Montverde Academy team to a title at GEICO nationals. Whitehead isn’t a perfect prospect, but he impacts the game in so many ways that he feels like a high-floor pro that will only become more effective as he gets more efficient and cuts down on bad shots he’s prone to taking from time to time.

PHILLIPS IS BEST AVAILABLE

Julian Phillips (adidas)

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2022, Julian Phillips remains on the market and is considering schools such as Florida State, Tennessee, USC and others. Kansas State could get involved here as the Wildcats are considering his high school coach, Rodney Perry, for a spot on staff. The former LSU commit seems to be in a bit of a holding pattern for now, but whomever lands the No. 13 overall prospect will be getting a long, athletic prospect that runs the floor effortlessly and has become a more-than-serviceable outside shooter. Phillips impacts games on the glass and on defense as well, and he has pro upside.

TEXAS TECH COMMIT CRASHES THE PARTY

Lamar Washington (Jed Tai/@PrepHoopsOR)

There are traditionally very few prospect debuts in the final Rivals150, but Texas Tech commit Lamar Washington was able to break into the rankings at No. 109 based on his senior season and a strong performance against top-flight competition in a Nike Hoops Summit scrimmage The 6-foot-4 Washington has been a reliable long-range shooter and versatile defender for some time, but he grabbed headlines by scoring more than 20 points in a scrimmage against a loaded Team USA roster a few weeks back. His skillset is certainly translatable to the college game, as his length and scoring ability should play well from day one in the Big 12.

CAM WHITMORE IS NEXT AT NOVA

Cam Whitmore