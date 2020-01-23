Rivals Rankings Week: Final 2020 WR/TE rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its final rankings for the 2020 class. Our focus today is on the pass-catchers -- the wide receiver and tight ends. All but one of the country's top-10 wide receivers have signed their letters of intent. The exception is Florida State commitment Malachi Wideman, who ascended in the recent rankings update.
It's even less exciting when it comes to tight ends, where the top-19 prospects at the position all signed last month.Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the final rankings update as we put an exclamation point on the Class of 2020.
Final 2020 Position Rankings: Wide receivers | Tight ends
2020 RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
Monday: Top 10 released
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Breaking down the new five-stars | Mind of Mike
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Rivals Roundtable
Thursday/Friday: Final position rankings released
Saturday: Team rankings breakdown
Sunday: Final state rankings released
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State, LSU
Ohio State ran away in this department, signing the nation's top-ranked receiver Julian Fleming, as well as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a five-star in the November rankings update and one of the top playmakers during All-American Bowl week in San Antonio. Brian Hartline, a frontrunner for National Recruiter of the Year, also helped reel in four-stars Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper, the top athlete in the country.
LSU's offensive turnaround in 2019 paid dividends on the recruiting trail as well. Kayshon Boutte was heavily debated as a five-star in the January rankings update and finished No. 6 in country at his position. Arik Gilbert was the clear-cut top tight end in America and LSU already has four-star tight end, Kole Taylor, on campus.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State, Florida
Malachi Wideman finished as a top-10 wide receiver in the 2020 class and remains committed to Florida State, but elected not to sign during the Early Signing Period in December. Wideman visited Florida State right before the signing window, and even flirted with sending in his paperwork, but curiously did not. Auburn, Washington State and Oregon are still trying to poach the 'Noles' top-ranked offensive commitment away from first-year coach Mike Norvell.
There's less drama elsewhere in the Sunshine State, but Florida is anticipating two big signatures in the coming weeks. Rivals250 pass-catchers Leonard Manuel and Xzavier Henderson are both committed to Florida and are expected to sign. Manuel is battling some academic issues but insists he's on track to arrive in Gainesville in the summer. He should sign in April. Henderson pledged to the Gators at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Javon Baker
Alabama was unable to flip Boutte away from rival LSU and came short to Clemson for EJ Williams during the year. The Tide's top commitment is Javon Baker, who did not sign his paperwork during the Early Signing Period. Now, Alabama will have to hold off LSU, Georgia, Arkansas and USC, though he said he was 95 percent sure he'll wind up in Tuscaloosa.