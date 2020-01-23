TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State, LSU

Ohio State ran away in this department, signing the nation's top-ranked receiver Julian Fleming, as well as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a five-star in the November rankings update and one of the top playmakers during All-American Bowl week in San Antonio. Brian Hartline, a frontrunner for National Recruiter of the Year, also helped reel in four-stars Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper, the top athlete in the country.

LSU's offensive turnaround in 2019 paid dividends on the recruiting trail as well. Kayshon Boutte was heavily debated as a five-star in the January rankings update and finished No. 6 in country at his position. Arik Gilbert was the clear-cut top tight end in America and LSU already has four-star tight end, Kole Taylor, on campus.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State, Florida

Malachi Wideman finished as a top-10 wide receiver in the 2020 class and remains committed to Florida State, but elected not to sign during the Early Signing Period in December. Wideman visited Florida State right before the signing window, and even flirted with sending in his paperwork, but curiously did not. Auburn, Washington State and Oregon are still trying to poach the 'Noles' top-ranked offensive commitment away from first-year coach Mike Norvell.

There's less drama elsewhere in the Sunshine State, but Florida is anticipating two big signatures in the coming weeks. Rivals250 pass-catchers Leonard Manuel and Xzavier Henderson are both committed to Florida and are expected to sign. Manuel is battling some academic issues but insists he's on track to arrive in Gainesville in the summer. He should sign in April. Henderson pledged to the Gators at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Javon Baker