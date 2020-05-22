The final rankings week for the class of 2020 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top small forwards in the senior class.

Top gun: Ziaire Williams. A late addition for Stanford, he’s as talented a player as the Cardinal has landed in the Rivals.com era. At 6-foot-8 he has tremendous size for a small forward and a versatile game. He is at his best in the mid-post area, slashing from the wing and loves to use a pull-up jumper. There have been a lot of Paul George comparisons thrown his way.

Coming on strong: Andre Jackson. Headed to Connecticut, Jackson is one of the premier wing athletes in the class and has good size while pushing 6-foot-7. Early in his career, he didn’t always understand how to harness his athleticism and his ball skills were lacking. As a senior, he really improved his skill and found the balance between making his athleticism work for him and being reliant upon it.

Best fit: Micah Peavy. The culture that Chris Beard and his staff have built thrives because it is built on hard work, selflessness, versatile athletes and guys who will get down and dirty on the defensive end. The son of a coach, Peavy is all of that and more. His jump shot remains a work in progress but his size, athleticism and ability to defend have him looking like Andre Roberson 2.0.

Could surprise: Monty Bowser. If Mark Fox is going to make Cal a factor in the Pac-12, he needs guys like Bowser to hit. He’s local, he has a good base of skill and he appears to be just scratching at the surface of who he can be as a player. Two or three years from now, Bowser could be a high-end player out West with just a little more strength and confidence.

Thoughts on the group: The small forward group produced 33 players in the Rivals150 and is arguably the strength of the class. In today’s small ball era, tall and athletic wings who can rebound and also play as power forwards are in high demand and the class of 2020 is loaded with them. Josh Hall is headed to the NBA Draft and Texas-bound Greg Brown is arguably the best athlete in the country regardless of position.