Top gun: Jalen Green. Choosing the G League pathway program instead of college basketball, Green is one of four from the class of 2020 to take that route. An extremely athletic two guard, he’s also advanced when navigating pick-and-roll situations and has an electric first step plus a confident jump shot. He’s raised his skill to the level of his athleticism and figures to be a high draft pick in 2021.

Coming on strong: Dominique Clifford. We were not able to see near as much of the Colorado-bound two guard as others in the class, but we saw enough to elevate him to four-star status and into the final Rivals150. He’s got very good size, is a shifty scorer and can catch fire from deep. He needs strength and maybe some time to adjust to Pac-12 competition, but the Buffaloes may have found a sleeper from right inside their state.

Best fit: B.J. Boston. A native of Georgia who spent his senior year in California, Boston looks to be a perfect fit for Kentucky. He shoots with ease from deep, is creative off the dribble and has become a pretty assertive athlete with some swagger to his game despite a lack of strength. He appears to be bound for stardom under John Calipari.

Could surprise: Chaunce Jenkins. A late-blooming and really athletic guard from Virginia, Jenkins looks to be a late steal for Wichita State. He plays above the rim and gets there in a hurry thanks to a great first step. As he gets stronger and a refines his skill he could develop into a star in the AAC.

Thoughts on the group: The group of shooting guards in 2020 is a strong one that accounted for 32 spots in Rivals150. The class features at least five or six legitimate one-and-done prospects at the position and a nice mix of slashers, shooters, size and several big-time personalities led by Arizona State signee Joshua Christopher. Caleb Murphy (USF) and Tramon Mark (Houston) could turn into stars for their schools and be guys that college fans wonder “How did they get him?” at some point down the road.