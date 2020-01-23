Rivals Rankings Week: Final 2020 RB rankings
The final rankings update of the 2020 cycle is in the books. Rivals.com continues its weeklong look at how things shook out with a glance at the position rankings. Below, we explore the running back spot, where the top prospect in the class remains unsigned and Ole Miss is making waves.
TEAM WITH THE TOP SIGNEE: Texas
The Longhorns signed five-star running back Bijan Robinson in December, and the Arizona-based star remains Texas' highest-ranked recruit. The versatile Robinson should provide immediate help to a program that needs it if it hopes to avoid chatter about the future of its head coach. Robinson is as big of a threat catching the ball as he is carrying it out of the backfield. All signs point to him becoming a star in the Big 12.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Zachary Evans
Evans’ recruitment has been lots of things, but predictable certainly isn’t one of them. After a couple of cancelled commitment announcements, the five-star running back sent a letter of intent to Georgia during the early signing period but was later released from said letter. The Bulldogs may or may not be back in the mix depending on which reports you believe. Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M also seem to be the players here. Predicting where the talented back will land seems like an exercise in futility at this juncture, as prospects don’t come less predictable than Evans
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin made a splash when he landed the commitment Rivals250 running back Henry Parrish. Parrish, a long time Pittsburgh commit, was considering schools such as Florida and South Carolina in addition to the Panthers but will land in Oxford instead, citing a longstanding bond with Kiffin from the head coach’s FAU days. The Rebels also remain at least loosely involved with Evans, who remains unsigned.