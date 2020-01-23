TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee

In the post-senior season update of the Rivals Rankings, Alabama commit Bryce Young joined Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei as the only five-star quarterbacks in the class. In this final update of the class, Tennessee’s Harrison Bailey made it a trio of five-star quarterbacks in 2020 with his ratings bump. Young finishes as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and he just edges out Uiagalelei for the top overall quarterback in the class after those two competed head-to-head at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month. Uiagalelei does remain the No. 1 pro-style quarterback ahead of Bailey in the final position rankings.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Mike Wright

Just one prospect added their fourth star in this update, and that was Vanderbilt signee Mike Wright out of Georgia. Previously a UCF commit, Wright took official visits to Northwestern and Vanderbilt in December before flipping to the Commodores on National Signing Day. The interest in Wright ramped up during his senior season, when he tallied 3,369 total yards and 50 total touchdowns for Woodward Academy. His senior year development generated plenty of late interest from schools around the country, but Vanderbilt was able to secure the newly-crowned four-star as one of three quarterbacks in its 2020 class.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Malik Hornsby