Rivals Rankings Week: Final 2020 QB rankings
Nearly two years after the first prospects in the 2020 class were rated, all evaluations are now complete and Rivals has finalized the position rankings for the class. We start our look at each position with the quarterbacks, where there was a battle to the end to determine who would finish as the No. 1 signal caller in the class.
Final 2020 Position Rankings: Pro-style QBs | Dual-threat QBs
2020 RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:
Monday: Top 10 released
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Breaking down the new five-stars | Mind of Mike
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Rivals Roundtable
Thursday/Friday: Final position rankings released
Saturday: Team rankings breakdown
Sunday: Final state rankings released
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee
In the post-senior season update of the Rivals Rankings, Alabama commit Bryce Young joined Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei as the only five-star quarterbacks in the class. In this final update of the class, Tennessee’s Harrison Bailey made it a trio of five-star quarterbacks in 2020 with his ratings bump. Young finishes as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and he just edges out Uiagalelei for the top overall quarterback in the class after those two competed head-to-head at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month. Uiagalelei does remain the No. 1 pro-style quarterback ahead of Bailey in the final position rankings.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Mike Wright
Just one prospect added their fourth star in this update, and that was Vanderbilt signee Mike Wright out of Georgia. Previously a UCF commit, Wright took official visits to Northwestern and Vanderbilt in December before flipping to the Commodores on National Signing Day. The interest in Wright ramped up during his senior season, when he tallied 3,369 total yards and 50 total touchdowns for Woodward Academy. His senior year development generated plenty of late interest from schools around the country, but Vanderbilt was able to secure the newly-crowned four-star as one of three quarterbacks in its 2020 class.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Malik Hornsby
Although Malik Hornsby dropped from a four-star to a three-star following his showing at the All-American Bowl earlier this month, the Houston-area prospect will still be very closely watched in the final days leading up to the Late Signing Period as the highest-ranked unsigned and uncommitted quarterback left in the 2020 class.
Hornsby spent about a month on North Carolina’s commitment list last spring after taking an official visit to Chapel Hill in April. Earlier this month at the Polynesian Bowl, the three-star signal caller listed Arkansas, Baylor, Maryland, Purdue and Georgia as all still being in the mix. With every four-star quarterback in the class signed, Hornsby is far and away the most intriguing prospect left at the position to watch in the Late Signing Period.