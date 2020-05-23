Top gun: Scottie Barnes. At Florida State, look for Barnes to play as a point power forward. He’s just too good of a passer and smart to not utilize his ability to draw other bigs away from the rim and direct an offense. He’s versatile on the defensive end and a leader who others players love to play with. After fine tuning his game for a loaded Montverde (Fla.) Academy squad, Barnes will be ready to go the moment he steps on campus.



Coming on strong: Tari Eason. All throughout his high school career, Eason just kept getting better and he should be a very good piece at Cincinnati. He is very good on the glass, runs the floor, can attack off the dribble and isn’t afraid of an open jump shot. He’ll need to get a bit stronger but it’s hard not to like the direction his game is headed.

Best fit: P.J. Hall. A home-grown kid from South Carolina, he looks to be everything that Brad Brownell and Clemson need. A fine athlete who is comfortable making pick-and-pop jumpers, Hall also has a competitive streak and a body that should be ready for the ACC. A natural four-man, he can also play center and be a mismatch problem due to his ability to draw other big men away from the rim.

Could surprise: Coleman Hawkins. A slender four-man with lots of room to put on weight, Hawkins wasn't often the first option playing with high scoring wings Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. But, he’s no slouch and proved at Prolific Prep he can find ways to be productive alongside those primary scorers. He can hit jumpers, does a good job on the glass and appears to have big upside.

Thoughts on the group: The power forward group is a good group, very solid. It’s also one of those classes that college fans should love because there aren’t that many that project as lock one-, or even two-and-done prospects. Isaiah Todd (G League) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (NBA Draft) are both pursuing pro options, but guys such as Kentucky-bound Isaiah Jackson or Auburn-bound J.T. Thor could be really good once they get some strength and adjust to college.