Rivals Rankings Week: Final 2020 DL rankings
As Rivals rolls out its final rankings for the 2020 class, our focus now turns to the defensive line. Six defensive linemen earned the coveted five-star rating, led by Rivals100 No. 1 Bryan Bresee. Joining him in the top five of the Rivals100 at No. 4 is Myles Murphy. Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the final rankings update and a look at the teams that could add some other major pieces along the defensive line heading into the February Signing Period.
TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky
Unsurprisingly, Alabama and Clemson have the top defensive line recruiting classes this year, and Kentucky is also bringing in an excellent group. Alabama’s group of six defensive line commitments is tied for the most in the 2020 recruiting class. Nick Saban’s defensive line haul also has the most representation in the Rivals250. Five-star William Anderson is the jewel of this group followed by top 50 prospect Timothy Smith, Rivals100 defensive end Quandarrius Robinson, and Rivals250 defensive tackle Jah-Marien Latham. Rivals250 defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs and three-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones are committed to Alabama but have not signed yet.
Clemson’s outstanding defensive line class is currently tied with Alabama for the most Rivals100 signees but the Tigers have more five-star signees on the defensive line than any other program. What’s even more impressive, Clemson signed the No. 1 overall player in Bresee and the No. 4 overall player in Murphy. Joining these two difference-makers is No. 54 overall DeMonte Capehart and Rivals250 prospect Tre’ Williams, both defensive tackles.
Kentucky capitalized on the spotlight that top 10 NFL Draft pick Josh Allen brought to the program in a major way this year. Five-star signee Justin Rogers is clear evidence of that. The No. 16 player in the Rivals100, Rogers is a force on the interior of the defense and even has potential on the offensive side of the ball. The Wildcats were able to pair Rogers with Rivals250 defensive linemen Josaih Hayes and Samuel Anaele. The defensive line recruiting class brought in by Kentucky tied with Alabama for the most commitments rated at least four-stars thanks to commitments from four-stars Octavious Oxendine, and Tre’Vonn Rybka.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Texas, Oregon, Alabama
There aren’t many top defensive line prospects still available heading into the February signing period beginning on Feb. 5, but a few teams have a shot at signing some additional impact players. Rivals250 defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and three-star defensive end Sawyer Goram-Welch are the only two defensive linemen Texas has signed so far. The Longhorns are trying to reel in Rivals250 defensive end Alfred Collins, who was on campus last weekend. He has a lot of connections to Texas but Oklahoma, Baylor, and Alabama are in the mix as well. Keep an eye on former Texas commit Princely Umanmielen too. Texas seems to be coming back to him after Baylor lost some of their momentum. Florida and Auburn are also poking around.
Current Alabama commit Jayson Jones, who has not signed yet, took an official visit to Baylor last weekend and is heading to Oregon this weekend for another official visit. With Matt Rhule taking the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers and new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda playing from behind, it looks like Jones could end up at Oregon.
It doesn’t look like Jones will end up as a part of Alabama’s class but, in his place, the Crimson Tide has a good chance of signing either Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson or the aforementioned Rivals100 defensive end Alfred Collins. The addition of former Ole Miss defensive line coach Freddie Roach to Alabama’s staff should help bring Jackson into the fold but LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Ole Miss remain in the picture. Collins and Alabama are trying to work out another visit prior to Signing Day.
PLAYER TO WATCH: McKinnley Jackson
Jackson doesn’t talk much about his recruitment, so this one could get a little crazy heading into Signing Day. Ole Miss had the momentum prior to Matt Luke’s ouster as head coach. New head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff are trying to keep things going, but Alabama seems to have benefitted most. With Roach taking the same job with Alabama that he had with Ole Miss, it looks like Saban is doing everything he can to get Jackson to sign with the Crimson Tide. LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn are working to stay involved but they have some work to do. LSU and Texas A&M are supposed to get him on campus for visits this month.